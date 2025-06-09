Joe Rogan’s Comedy Show Falls Flat on Hype as Fans Brand UFC Commentator “Not Funny”

Joe Rogan‘s comedy isn’t subtle; it’s loud, real, and authentic. And if you are a fan of it, Joe Rogan has come out on Instagram, reminding everyone that Tuesdays in Austin are anything but boring. Tickets for Joe Rogan and Friends at the Comedy Mothership were officially announced to go on sale at 2 PM, and fans understood they had minutes, not hours, to get a spot.

The JRE host is the ringleader, not just the headliner, on the show on June 10th. When he takes the stage at the old Ritz Theater, now known as the Comedy Mothership, there’s already a buzz in the room. His friends? Imagine Duncan Trussell slinging spiritual nonsense or Brian Simpson unleashing haymakers about actual reality.

And you can expect a lot to be uncensored. After all, Joe Rogan has been pretty explicit about the type of comedy he is pursuing these days. On Joe Rogan Experience episode #2325 with Aaron Rodgers, the two not only acknowledged Tom Brady‘s roast but dissected it like a victory speech. “It’s always the wildest s—— that’s the funniest,” Rogan said.

“People want to see it.” Rodgers agreed without hesitation. Their theory was simple: audiences are tired of playing it safe. They want humor that digs deep, hits hard, and laughs at everything. Especially the things you aren’t supposed to do. Fans expect the same no-holds-barred comedy when they attend a Joe Rogan and Friends event.

Whether it’s a surprise appearance by a legend or Rogan riffing on the audience, the evening is centered on taking risks. The Comedy Mothership is more than just a club; it’s a testing ground for the raw, daring content that Netflix specials are still struggling to match.

And if his recent words are any indication, Joe Rogan is preparing to fire off some new bits that are even darker, danker, and possibly born out of the Brady roast momentum. But what do the fans think of it? Well, let’s say that they weren’t all excited about it.

Fans call out Joe Rogan for not being a comedian

When Joe Rogan made his Instagram announcement, followers filled the comments—but not with applause. The idea of him selling out another “Joe Rogan and Friends” show did not sit well with everyone. If anything, it reignited old debates. For them, this wasn’t about dark humor making a comeback; it was about someone they thought was never funny in the first place profiting on the buzz.

“Joe Rogan is not funny,” one user said, as if settling a long-running debate. Another strike at the heart of it: “Don’t you need to be funny for comedy?” The sentiment was repeated in comments that focused on disbelief rather than jokes. One fan put it bluntly: “Way better things to do with money than watch Joe Rogan do comedy.” There was no nuance to the criticism—just a cold shoulder.

However, not everyone shared this cynicism. For many, Joe Rogan is a breath of fresh air in an age of filtered punchlines. “Joe Rogan is the George Carlin of our generation 🔥,” said a fan, perhaps knowing it would spark a debate in the replies. Others kept things simpler but no less enthusiastic. “Can’t wait to grab my tickets—sounds like an unforgettable experience!” a fan wrote. Another said, “I wish I could be there 😢.” The choice was clear: love him or leave him.

Yet another group concentrated on the guests the JRE host takes with him rather than on him. His “friends,” as the show is known, were not spared either. One fan criticized the entire lineup before it was even announced: “Rogan’s ‘friends’ who want to be famous through him.” Another depicted a very different scene, one that felt more like an office party than a comedy show: “Joe Rogan and employees.”

Well, fans weren’t afraid to express their opinions on the billing, whether they thought it was fair or not. But what do you think? Do you find the UFC commentator funny? Would you be attending his upcoming show? Let us know in the comments.