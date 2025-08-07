Joe Rogan’s 8-Year-Old ‘Son’ Steals Spotlight as $200M Podcaster Faces Backlash Over Latest JRE Episode

It seems that being in the so-called ‘Rogansphere’ has worked out well for many people. From comedians to former UFC fighters, many have found their groove and witnessed a rise in popularity after associating with Joe Rogan. But the rise in popularity isn’t just limited to people, as the UFC commentator’s pet dog, Marshall Mae Rogan, has also become somewhat of a celebrity.

Recently, Joe Rogan found himself in a bit of controversy for inviting a certain guest on his popular podcast. It was Graham Linehan, an Irish comedic writer, who made his way into JRE #2361, but fans did not like it at all. Why? Well, the fans called out Rogan because they saw the episode devolving into political clichés. The $200 million worth commentator-cum-podcaster may have wanted to divert the fans’ minds to something else, as he shared a post of his dogs thereafter, which surprisingly worked out.

Since 2016, Marshall has been an important member of Joe Rogan’s family, who’s like a ‘son’ to him, and has almost 900,000 followers on Instagram. Known for his charming personality and friendly nature, fans have seen Marshall walk through the sets of the Joe Rogan Experience, interrupting the host and his guest. Recently, the soon-to-be 58-year-old UFC commentator added another pet dog to his family, Charlie Lou Rogan.

The reports about Joe Rogan getting a new pet dog surfaced over a week ago, and this time, we got to see both Charlie and Marshall together in an Instagram post. In a playful post, the podcaster wrote, “‘Hey dad, tell him that thing about how our ancestors were wolves,” indicating that Marshall was very welcoming of the new addition to his family, Charlie. “[Marhsall] and [Charlie] delivering an overload of cuteness,” he added.

Well, the fans could not keep their eyes off Joe Rogan’s Instagram post of his dogs. Overjoyed to see both of them, fans decided to flood the comments section with kind and heartwarming messages. Let’s take a glimpse of what they had to say.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Joe Rogan’s dogs

The fans have known Marshall Mae Rogan for a long time, but some of them weren’t sure how old Joe Rogan’s longtime pet dog was. On that note, a fan asked, “How old is Marshall?” Well, for those who aren’t aware, Marshall Mae Rogan is 8 years old and will turn 9 later this year, in December. On the other hand, some fans have noticed that Marshall was getting old, as one of them commented, “Didn’t realize Marshall as getting a bit “grey”, grew up with that pup.” Well, time flies really fast.

On a fun note, fans were curious to see Joe Rogan adding Charlie Lou to his family, as a fan playfully asked, “Marshall! Who’s the new guy?” An Instagram user shared a light-hearted comment, claiming that Charlie would be the perfect assistant for his older brother Marshall. “Marshals deputy dog,” he wrote. One thing that all fans agree on is the fact that “they are adorable!” Looking at these comments, it’s no wonder that Rogan’s older dog is almost approaching a million followers on Instagram.

But then again, some fans appeared envious, although in a playful manner. Given that Joe Rogan is a multimillionaire, one fan seemed pretty sure that his pet dogs were living a comfortable life, as he claimed, “These dogs have a better life than I do.” On the other hand, a fan suggested a name change for Rogan’s older dog. “Everytime I see Marshall’s screen name my brain sees Marshmallow. Marshmallow Rogan is still pretty cool TBH,” he wrote.

Well, none of the fans really spoke about the JRE episode that received backlash, as they were fixated on the Instagram post. Well, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.