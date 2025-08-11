Joe Rogan’s $1M+ Project in Austin Becomes Uneasy Reality for Fans Expecting Him at UFC 319

We have entered fight week once again with UFC 319 taking place this weekend. The promotion will be returning to Chicago, Illinois, at the United Center, and we will have color commentator Joe Rogan, who recently turned 58, back at the commentary desk since it’s a domestic event. He has previously mentioned his reasons behind the snub of international events, as former UFC fighter and Rogan’s friend, Brendan Schaub, also gave some information in this regard during a recent interview.

UFC 319 will have the middleweight title on the line between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev in one of the most highly anticipated fights this year. Joe Rogan is certainly excited for this one, as he’s had nothing but great things to say about both fighters. But there are quite a few big-time PPVs where the 58-year-old has been absent because he’s got a lot on his plate.

Joe Rogan is one of the most recognizable names in the MMA world, who’s also arguably the biggest podcast host in the world. Juggling between his two gigs could be a bit strenuous, but that’s not the reason why he chooses not to commentate in international PPVs. Meanwhile, Brendan Schaub also claims that the veteran commentator has reached such a point in his career that he can call his shots.

The former UFC heavyweight claims that Joe Rogan does not like to travel, which the 58-year-old has mentioned in the past. And he seems to understand that decision because Brendan Schaub is also not big on travelling either. “[Joe Rogan] don’t have to [travel for international events],” Schaub stated on the JAXXON Podcast recently. “I don’t like travelling either. I’m not even close to his level, but I turned a lot of s–t down. So, for him, he’s like, ‘I don’t wanna do international. I wanna be home with my family.”



However, there’s another reason behind the decision not to travel for international fights, and it has to do with Joe Rogan’s investment in his city of residence, Austin, Texas. In 2022, the UFC commentator bought a property that was earlier claimed to have been owned by some kind of cult, according to Brendan Schaub. Rogan, who’s also a stand-up comedian, wanted to build a platform for other comedians to perform, and that’s why he decided to buy the property in Austin.

That property saw a total renovation, as the whole building was themed after Joe Rogan’s love for aliens and everything related to space. For that, the 58-year-old invested a sizeable amount of money, over a million dollars, and opened the comedy club, Comedy Mothership, in March 2023. According to Brendan Schaub, Rogan also keeps himself busy with his comedy club, which is also one of the reasons why he decided to stop attending international UFC fights. “That’s why he built the [Comedy] Mothership, so he doesn’t have to leave all the time on the road,” the former fighter added.

Joe Rogan may have decided to opt out of international UFC events, but in the past, he has missed some events, with UFC 271 standing out because there was a bit of a controversy. When Dana White was asked about his absence, he made it clear that Rogan can do whatever he wishes to.

Dana White once backed Joe Rogan despite missing a PPV event

UFC 272 took place in Texas, which means that there was no issue with Joe Rogan travelling too much, as it took just 165 miles away from Austin in Houston. However, Joe Rogan was nowhere to be found, as the commentary desk included Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, and Michael Bisping. When the media wanted to know the reason why the 58-year-old did not show up, they posed the question to Dana White, who claimed that it was nothing major.

“There’s no conflict of schedules. Joe Rogan didn’t work tonight. Joe Rogan could have worked tonight … I don’t know what Joe Rogan had to do, you guys will have to ask Joe Rogan,” Dana White stated in the post-fight presser, showing that he had no issues with the color commentator’s absence. “There was no ‘Joe couldn’t work tonight’ or anything like that. I know that came out. It’s total bulls–t.”

The UFC commentary team is well-equipped to handle Joe Rogan’s absence. With the likes of Laura Sanko and Michael Bisping receiving positive responses for their commentary chops, it seems like Dana White and Co. have got things covered. Let us know what you think in the comments down below.