Joe Rogan’s “Perfect Guy” Label for Dana White Doesn’t Age Well Amid UFC Journalism’s Abysmal State

Joe Rogan has never hesitated to defend Dana White, even when the UFC CEO is under heavy fire from critics and fans alike. In fact, in a recent podcast appearance, Rogan praised White’s leadership style and his role in shaping the UFC into what it is today. But while he was full of admiration, Brendan Schaub offered a drastically opposing viewpoint, one that raises bigger questions about how the UFC treats journalism.

Dana White has long been praised for building the UFC into a global superpower. With almost 30 years of history and billions of dollars in revenue, the promotion owes much of its success to White’s bold and sometimes controversial decision-making. Joe Rogan, who has been cageside for most of that journey, described him as “the perfect guy to be at the head of such a chaotic sport.”

He further added on ‘The Ultimate Human’ podcast, “He doesn’t give a f—-. He doesn’t. He has real ‘f— you’ money.” Rogan believes that taking an unfiltered approach is not only important but also admirable. But it seems like Brendan Schaub is still unimpressed. In fact, he believes White’s recent media choices pose a threat to the sport’s legitimacy.

Speaking on his own platform, Schaub criticized the head honcho for using influencer-led platforms such as the NELK Boys to break major news and do interviews. “Many of the NELK boys, they can’t name five f—— UFC fighters,” he said. “And this is where they’re breaking news?”

The UFC fighter turned comedian added, “You can do the NELK boys, but you can also do actual journalists that are going to hold your feet to the fire.” Schaub’s dissatisfaction extends beyond media appearances. He highlights an increasing divide in the UFC community, as dedicated fans are left in the dark while entertainment-focused coverage reigns supreme.

“We’re f—–,” Brendan Schaub concluded, warning that the UFC is becoming more like WWE, where credibility takes a back seat to clicks and gimmicks. According to him, real journalists, those who legitimized MMA in its early days, are now being excluded. White does not do intense interviews anymore; rather shows up for a laugh along with social media stars.

There is no questioning Dana White’s unparalleled impact on the UFC’s growth, but there is a reason why the online petition calling for Dana White’s removal has already garnered over 2,726 signatures. However, as the UFC moves toward a more entertainment-oriented future, Schaub’s statements serve as a wake-up call.

And it’s not as if he has anything against the promotion. In fact, he recently asked fans to show unconditional support for the promotion after the White House announcement.

Brendan Schaub believes fans should celebrate Dana White’s massive White House plans

Brendan Schaub may have criticized Dana White’s media choices, but he is not a hater of the UFC’s big moves. In fact, he recently encouraged fans to attend the next big event at the White House, which could be a significant milestone for the promotion. While many online quickly politicized the news, Schaub made it clear that this is a victory for MMA, and fans should embrace it as such.

“This is how far the UFC has come: The UFC is fighting at the White House. That’s insane; that should be celebrated,” Schaub said. He dismissed political spin, stating, “I don’t give a f— if Kamala Harris or Pete Buttigieg was the president…that’s so cool.”

For the former fighter, the White House event marks MMA’s full arrival on the national stage, which was unimaginable in the sport’s early years. He also requested that the UFC feature more American fighters at the event, specifically Kayla Harrison, Colby Covington, Michael Chandler, and Bo Nickal.

“We’re not going to do this Noche UFC where we have a Brazilian headlining it,” he joked. Brendan Schaub believes that this occasion should be used to highlight American talent, especially on an Independence Day stage. Now, it is up to Dana White to make the move.