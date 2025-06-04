Joe Rogan’s Wife Yells at David Goggins as JRE Host Narrates Bizarre Street Interaction

“STAY HARD!” It’s the one catchphrase that you can hear David Goggins screaming out that can send shivers down your spine. And it’s his never-giving-up mentality, highlighting perseverance, discipline, and pushing beyond limits, that inspired a boatload of people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. But while most people followed through and pushed past their limits, a few decided to bring in a bit of fun. And the second category included our very own Joe Rogan.

We can’t really deny that the UFC color commentator isn’t impressed with Goggins. How many people have you seen who can run as long as Goggins can? He truly has a gas tank that could push him beyond 25 minutes in a cage. But what puts him in the spotlight is his message to the world. He encourages people to go beyond their perceived limits, which, according to him, is only 40% of one’s potential. His message is a call to action, motivating and inspiring his followers to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. And that’s reflected in the messages that he gets in return.

During episode #2332 of the JRE, Oz Pearlman pointed out that when people spot him, they usually say how they love what he does. Or sometimes, they ask for a couple of selfies. But when it comes to Goggins, things are significantly different. He said, “But his is, someone comes up and you have to, you changed my life. Like I didn’t kill myself or my brother. Like that’s, that’s a religious level fervor.”

Having watched Goggins and talked to him up close, Rogan knew it pretty well. However, there was an incident that made it impossible for the 57-year-old to hide his gags. He narrated a story involving his wife, Jessica Ditzel, and ‘The Toughest Man Alive’. He said, “I’ve been around him when I’ve seen it happen. He runs on the street. He was running on the street in Vegas. My wife was in the car. She rolled down the window and yelled out, ‘Stay hard.’ That’s all he hears all day long is people yelling, ‘Stay hard.’ … He’s a fun dude. He’s just very f—— serious about pushing himself.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 278- Albazi vs Figueiredo, Aug 20, 2022 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Joe Rogan after the fight between Amir Albazi red gloves and Francisco Figueiredo blue gloves during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports, 20.08.2022 17:42:50, 18903440, NPStrans, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxSwingerx 18903440

Rogan indeed rolled over in laughter as he narrated the bizarre story on the street. But if we take a peek back in time, when Israel Adesanya trained with Goggins, we can know that Rogan held the former Navy SEAL in pretty high regard. Let’s see what the UFC color commentator had to say about his former podcast guest.

Joe Rogan reacts to Israel Adesanya training with David Goggins

“He broke him,” were the first words that escaped Rogan’s mouth when he talked about Adesanya’s training with Goggins. The duo had engaged in a 5-mile-long warm-up run. But while Goggins seemed to go through it quite smoothly, the former 2-time middleweight champion was visibly having some trouble. Reacting to the cardio battle on episode #2316 of the JRE, Rogan said, “‘When your world ends, mine begins.’ And this is one of Goggins’ multiple workouts of the day that he took ‘Stylebender’ through. By the way, this is already after they ran. This is the third thing they did — they ran, they did the aerodynamic bike. And then they’re doing this.”

And after that, the JRE host doubled down on the people who claimed that Goggins didn’t run 5 miles every single day. No doubt, the videos that Goggins uploaded on his social media profiles had a different story. And Rogan, defying the doubts, said, “Well, f—— clearly he is. Clearly he is. ‘Cause look at him, he’s not even breathing heavy. ‘Stylebender’ is dying, and David Goggins is talking to him. With normal breath.”

The kind of resolve Goggins carries around is indeed scary. Even the JRE host once expressed such feelings regarding his resolve. But as a human being, Joe Rogan claimed that he was actually a pretty cool guy. He was fun to talk to and had stories that could inspire the dead to rise. But what are your thoughts on Goggins’ catchphrase, ‘Stay Hard’? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.