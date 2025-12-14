John Cena Branded “Mid-Card Talent” by UFC Legend After Loss to Gunther in Retirement Match

John Cena‘s final walk to the ring was supposed to represent closure. One final entrance. One final fight. One final thank you from a career that defined an entire era of WWE. Instead, his retirement night ended with something even more unexpected: a submission loss to Gunther, which left the arena silent before erupting in mixed applause. It was respectful, emotional, and definitely uncomfortable.

However, that discomfort didn’t stay inside the ring. As praise flowed in and fans discussed whether the finale was artistic or cruel, one familiar voice decided not to stick to the script. Chael Sonnen, never one to miss an opportunity, stepped in and completely reframed the situation, not around the future WWE Hall of Famer’s legacy, but about his own.

Chael Sonnen hijacks the moment with a brutal claim on John Cena’s career

‘The American Gangster’ did not celebrate John Cena, nor did he sit down and analyze his final fight. Instead, Sonnen made it all about taking a bit of credit. “I carried John Cena,” Sonnen wrote on X. “I put him over in spite of him being mid-card talent. It is nice to finally have a night of recognition for myself.”

It wasn’t subtle, nor was it intended to be. The UFC legend has previously taken shots at the 17x champion, but timing was crucial here. Cena had just tapped out in his final match, succumbing to Gunther’s sleeper hold after a brutal exchange. For many, it was a symbolic passing of the torch. For Sonnen, it was an opportunity.

The term “mid-card talent” did not refer to John Cena’s technical wrestling abilities. It was a provocation, a reminder that ‘The American Gangster’ lives on chaos. The UFC legend reframed Cena’s loss as an exposure of his ‘5 moves of doom,’ while WWE portrayed it as dignity in defeat. In his version, the farewell wasn’t heroic; instead, it was overdue. Especially after knowing the fact that the WWE mega-star never defeated ‘The American Gangster,’ a point Sonnen felt like pointing out.

In a follow-up tweet, the UFC legend wrote, “A bit odd that Cena can advertise such an illustrious career while having to admit he never once beat SONNEN.” Well, this alone proves why Sonnen is not a big fan of John Cena. The 17x champion never actually faced someone as good as Chael Sonnen. However, there is also history beneath the jab. Sonnen has often criticized Cena’s motivating persona and crossover stardom, saying his popularity hides flaws.

This time, however, the insult hit harder since the WWE megastar no longer has another match to answer it with. Still, Sonnen’s words don’t erase the scene that came before them: ‘The Leader of the Cenation’ shaking hands with legends, the fans chanting one final time, and a career ending in the spotlight rather than quietly fading away. ‘The American Gangster’ may have stolen a headline, but the night was not his.

Sonnen’s comments, whether interpreted as sarcasm, malice, or intentional noise, accomplished his goal of diverting attention away from sentiment and toward conflict. On a night designed for legacy, Sonnen picked controversy. And, like always, he walked away satisfied. However, it is worth noting that there were moments when even he was cheering for the 17x world champion.

Sonnen was a fan of Cena’s unexpected heel turn

That context explains why Sonnen’s words were not completely dismissive. Beneath the noise, he was intrigued when John Cena finally strayed away from the pristine image that had followed him for two decades. For Sonnen, a lifelong enemy, the heel turn was long overdue, if not necessary. It was the first time the WWE legend appeared willing to confront the version of himself that fans had argued about for years.

“I thought, you know what, John, that was the right call,” Sonnen said at the time. “All those complaints go away if he is a heel. Cena went heel—that is huge.” Sonnen believed the move wasn’t meant to surprise fans. It was about evolution. This was an opportunity for Cena to end his career on his own terms, not as a symbol, but as a character who embraced discomfort.

That’s why the abrupt reversal seemed to sour him. When Cena returned to being the familiar, respectable figure—raising a drink with Cody Rhodes and admitting that the darker turn had not worked—the intrigue vanished. The edge was gone. Sonnen viewed the heel turn as a risk. Walking it back felt safe. And in Sonnen’s world, being safe has never been something worth applauding.