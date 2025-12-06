John Cena’s Appearance on Joe Rogan Experience Has UFC and WWE Fans Making the Same Jokes

Joe Rogan doesn’t usually invite ghosts onto his podcast. Yet when The Joe Rogan Experience #2423 dropped with John Cena listed as the guest, UFC and WWE fans all seemed to land on the same punchline almost instantly. How do you interview someone you can’t see? And once that joke opened the door, the internet didn’t just walk through, it sprinted.

For those outside the loop, Cena’s appearance didn’t happen in a vacuum. He’s days away from the final match of one of the most decorated careers in wrestling history. Seventeen world titles. Two decades of dominance. One last date on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

As he recently told Bill Simmons, “Yeah, but it’s all I have left. That’s what people don’t understand. I want to go out at a level that is still passable and in some twinkles, admirable. And, not have to rely on luck. You know, I got one date left. I have given my heart and soul to this year. It has taken a lot to just do 35 dates whereas before I’d do 220 in my sleep. Like, it is time to move on.”

So when the professional wrestling icon turned Hollywood actor sat down with Rogan, this wasn’t just another celebrity chat. It was a cultural crossover moment with MMA’s most influential podcaster hosting WWE’s most meme-able icon, right at the end of his run. Naturally, fans reacted like fans always do: seriously, unseriously, and with the same joke recycled in about a thousand creative ways.

That joke, of course, is baked into John Cena’s legacy. “You can’t see me” isn’t just a taunt, it’s muscle memory for wrestling fans. His hand wave in front of his face dates back to the early 2000s, inspired by a dance his brother used to do. He even turned it into a rap album title. Over time, the phrase took on a life of its own online.

If John Cena is in a picture, the internet insists he isn’t. A blind spot by design, and more than a decade later, people are still pretending he’s invisible. So when Joe Rogan uploaded nearly two hours of audio and video featuring Cena talking candidly about retirement, regret, politics, and Vince McMahon, the joke practically wrote itself. And fans wasted no time as we now shift our focus over to what the netizens had to say!

Fans can’t stop themselves from flooding John Cena’s appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast with one joke

One fan wrote, “Joe interviewing a microphone wtf.” It’s a throwaway joke on the surface, but it taps directly into John Cena lore. Joe Rogan’s podcast is famously minimalist with two chairs, a table, microphones, and conversation. Strip Cena out of the visual, and what’s left? A disembodied voice and a mic floating in space. The humor works because the man himself has leaned into the invisibility gag throughout his career!

Another fan added, “A real missed opportunity not having the thumbnail just be the backdrop.” That reaction speaks to how fluent wrestling fans are in meme language. YouTube thumbnails matter, especially for JRE, where visuals often drive clicks. As such, the fans weren’t criticizing the conversation, they were imagining the ultimate meta joke: an empty frame, no guest, just Rogan and negative space. Given how long “you can’t see me” has survived online, it’s telling that fans expect even billion-view platforms to play along!

Another wrote, “Saw the guest’s name, and clicked to see if the comments were about not being able to see the guest. Left satisfied.” This reaction quietly says a lot. Before fans even press play, they know what the internet will do. And they want to be part of it. John Cena’s meme status rivals his championship count. With Rogan, he discussed serious topics, from his controversial Mandarin apology to his thoughts on Vince McMahon, but the audience still circles back to the same shared humor. It’s practically a ritual at this point!

One fan joked, “When John Cena looked at the camera and told Steve Austin to come do Joe’s show, I was about 95% sure we were about to hear glass break.” That’s not just a meme, it’s wishful nostalgia. The sound of breaking glass is synonymous with Stone Cold Steve Austin’s entrance. Rogan has already hosted Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, The Rock, and now Cena, openly inviting Austin, fans sensed the possibility of one last crossover. What do you think?

And finally, some saw even bigger potential as they wrote, “We need a Paul Heyman podcast.” Needing no introduction for long-time professional wrestling fans, Heyman represents the storytelling engine of wrestling, the mind behind eras, not just characters. After hearing John Cena speak thoughtfully about accountability, forgiveness, and knowing when to walk away, fans clearly want more depth from wrestling’s architects, not just its icons.

As such, the jokes weren’t a distraction from John Cena’s message, they were proof of how deeply his legacy has seeped into pop culture. As he inches toward his final match, the reaction to his Joe Rogan appearance shows something important. Fans still listen when he talks. They still care about what he thinks. But they also laugh, reminisce, and pretend they can’t see one of the most visible stars the industry has ever had!