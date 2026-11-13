John Pork’s UFC Return Reportedly Set Against Dana White’s New Signing in the Promotion’s First 2027 Event

In just two months, the UFC will kick off its 2027 campaign with its first Fight Night event in Dallas, Texas, on January 16, and ‘John Pork’ is reportedly part of it. The promotion’s return to the city will mark its seventh visit to Dallas and its first since UFC 277 in July 2022. For the occasion, UFC appears to be stacking the card with some recognizable names. But Islam Makhachev’s teammate, Magomed Zaynukov, better known by his viral moniker ‘John Pork,’ would draw the most eyes as he’s set to face a promising newcomer.

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First reported by Peruvian outlet MMA.pe, Zaynukov is set to make his comeback against Dana White’s Contender Series signee and undefeated Peruvian fighter Piero Guaylupo. A subsequent report from MMA Mania confirmed the matchup as well.

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The UFC has yet to announce the bout officially. However, according to the reports circulating, ‘John Pork’s return to the Octagon, in all likelihood, would take place at the promotion’s first event of 2027 in Dallas, Texas.

For those who find the development surprising, Zaynukov had already hinted at his return during a previous interview prior to his reported bout confirmation.

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Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Charlotte – Rozenstruik vs Almeida May 13, 2023 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA The octagon is seen before a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik red gloves and Jailton Almeida blue gloves during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Charlotte Spectrum Center North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20230513_gma_db2_0209

“A fight has been set, though the date hasn’t been finalized yet,” he told Russian outlet Okko MMA. “I’m currently in preparation… I actually had surgery, and I’m just now getting back into the swing of things. Once it’s official, the UFC will announce it, and then it’ll be clear who I’m fighting.”

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Following the statement, the ongoing reports suggest that Zaynukov’s long-awaited comeback now has a date and an opponent, and it looks like the UFC will announce it soon.

For those who may not know, Magomed Zaynukov was rumored to return this year. After defeating Damian Rzepecki via unanimous decision in July 2026, ‘John Pork’ was linked to a matchup against Manoel Sousa at UFC Qatar in November 2026. However, the 31-year-old Dagestani later disclosed that the fight never materialized.

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Through a series of posts on his Instagram story, Zaynukov explained that he had never signed a contract for the matchup. More importantly, he was still recovering from an injury at the time, which made his participation in November impossible. The latest report suggests that he has finally recovered and is ready to step back into competition.

Magomed Zaynukov first rose to popularity after Islam Makhachev introduced him to the fanbase using his moniker. The reigning welterweight champion referred to him as ‘Wild Chanko’ in one of his videos. However, fans misheard the nickname as “John Pork,” and the name spread like wildfire.

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The Dagestani lightweight has made it clear that he does not like being addressed as ‘John Pork,’ and Islam Makhachev has also urged fans to use ‘Chanko’ instead. Nevertheless, the nickname has propelled Zaynukov into popularity.

Zaynukov is currently 9-0 and made a successful debut in the UFC. However, the man standing across from him in his next reported outing also brings an impressive record of his own.

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John Pork Set to Face Dana White’s Latest Signing to the Promotion

Much like Magomed Zaynukov, his reported opponent, Piero Guaylupo, is also undefeated at 12-0. The Peruvian has been a dominant force on the regional circuit, capturing titles in two different promotions before earning his UFC opportunity.

The 22-year-old showcased his credentials by becoming the lightweight champion of the 300 Sparta promotion. Later, Guaylupo defeated Maicon Miler in a separate promotion called INKA to claim the interim lightweight title.

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Following those accomplishments, the Piura native set his sights on the UFC and made his case on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Guaylupo defeated Callum Connor at Contender Series 2026 via unanimous decision. His performance proved impressive enough to convince the UFC CEO to offer him a contract. With that, Dana White signed an undefeated prospect to the promotion’s roster.

Against ‘John Pork,’ the Peruvian will make his first official appearance under the UFC banner, and he faces a formidable challenge right out of the gate.

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Magomed Zaynukov trains alongside marquee names such as Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov as part of their formidable Dagestani training circle. He has built a sizable fanbase by regularly featuring with them and further cemented his standing with a successful UFC debut.

On the other hand, Guaylupo will have to overcome the natural nerves that come with a first UFC appearance. Making that transition against a fighter backed by some of the sport’s biggest names, and in front of a Dallas crowd, will be no easy task.

Besides the reported John Pork matchup, the promotion has announced two additional bouts for the card, both featuring welterweights.

Chidi Njokuani is set to face Ignacio Bahamondes in a 170-pound showdown at UFC Dallas. Meanwhile, Geoff Neal will also star at the promotion’s first event of 2027 against Chris Curtis in a welterweight clash.

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Regardless of the other matchups on the card, ‘John Pork’s’ reported return is bound to attract attention from fans eager to see how the Dagestani fares in his next Octagon appearance.