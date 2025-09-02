Johnny Walker Plots Major Move With Merab Dvalishvili to “Beat Anyone” After UFC Shanghai Confession

Following his surprising win in Shanghai, Johnny Walker is already looking ahead, unwilling to rest on his laurels. The light heavyweight showed real calm under pressure against Zhang Mingyang, converting a wobbly first round into a dominating second-round victory. Now, he is working on improving his skills, particularly by training under Merab Dvalishvili. But why him?

Well, his mindset is clear: talent alone is insufficient, and learning from someone like the bantamweight champion can make all the difference in becoming truly unstoppable. Walker’s approach blends humility and ambition. While he is physically intimidating and brings dynamic striking to the Octagon, he recognizes weaknesses in his wrestling and wants to improve them.

As a result, he has made no secret of his desire to train under Merab Dvalishvili, not only for technique but also to learn the attitude and discipline of a fighter who thrives on control and endurance. For Johnny Walker, this is more than just drills; it’s about learning from a fighter who has overcome humble beginnings to dominate his weight class and rule as the kingpin.

Walker described his approach on his YouTube channel, saying, “I’m probably going to come back (to Vegas), going to hit Merab, maybe go to some of his classes or his training, get some inside advice from him. You know, he’s the best. He’s the champ, and he’s a national sport figure from his country.” He further elaborated on what Dvalishvili brings to his game, as his high-level fight IQ when it comes to the ground game makes him no less than a mythical fighter for anyone in the UFC.

Walker said, “He knows very deeply how the technique and everything works to have better wrestling. So he knows what he’s talking about. He 100% can help me improve my wrestling.” So, it surely looks like the UFC Shanghai fighter is really looking forward to those training sessions. And why wouldn’t he? As they would surely turn him into one of the fiercest warriors in the promotion.

“Once I improve my wrestling, my cardio is amazing. I never get tired. I’m really strong, with very long, good strikes. When I have my wrestling, I can beat anyone,” said the 33-year-old on his YouTube channel. Johnny Walker’s statement surely highlights the rare combination of self-awareness and hunger that drives exceptional fighters: he understands where he excels, where he needs to grow, and actively seeks the finest advice available.

The Shanghai win gives Walker momentum, but it’s his efforts outside the cage that reveal his full potential. By training with Merab Dvalishvili, he is not only adding wrestling to his repertoire but also learning perseverance and strategy from someone who has excelled despite humble beginnings. But for now, he will have to wait. Why? Well, that’s because the Georgian is occupied not only planning for his upcoming bout but also for the one after that.

Merab Dvalishvili already has an opponent in mind after the title defense at UFC 320

Johnny Walker’s decision to learn from Merab Dvalishvili mirrors what the champion has been doing—always thinking one step ahead. With his bantamweight belt on the line against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320, ‘The Machine’ is already thinking about his next opponent if he wins. That desire to keep active is precisely why fans have dubbed him the bantamweight GOAT.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In his own words, Dvalishvili isn’t planning to take time off. “I don’t overlook Cory Sandhagen… But, God willing, if I win, I want to come back quick, maybe November or December,” he said before pointing to Petr Yan as the clear contender. The two went one-on-one back in 2023, and Merab dominated, but Yan has regained momentum with three consecutive wins, making the rematch seem more appealing than before.

If Merab Dvalishvili succeeds, he will not only defend his championship four times in a single year, which is a UFC record, but he will also set a standard for what it means to be an active fighting champion. Still, he knows Sandhagen is no easy hurdle, calling him a tough stylistic matchup who demands the “best version” of himself. It’s that balance, planning ahead without losing focus, that keeps ‘The Machine’ really running.