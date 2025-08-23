brand-logo
Johnny Walker Plots Next Fight Against Top 5 Light Heavyweight After Controversial UFC Shanghai

ByBiplob Chakraborty

Aug 23, 2025 | 9:20 AM EDT

Johnny Walker is back with a bang! After a rough patch in his career, with just one win against Anthony Smith in 2023, followed by back-to-back losses and canceled bouts, this fight at UFC Shanghai meant everything for him. And the Brazilian delivered in style, reigniting his run with a statement victory over Zhang Mingyang in front of the Chinese star’s home crowd. And now, he wants a top 5 opponent for his next fight!

Mingyang looked sharp early on. He stuffed Walker’s takedown attempts, landed heavy shots from top control, and tagged the veteran with crisp punches on the feet. But in the second round, the momentum shifted. Walker began finding his rhythm with kicks from range before blasting a calf kick that dropped Mingyang. A barrage of follow-up punches forced referee Marc Goddard to step in—though many felt he let the action go on a bit too long, sparking some debate around the stoppage.

Still, the 33-year-old reminded fans that he’s gone toe-to-toe with some of the best at 205. Now, with his first step on the redemption ladder secured, he’s aiming for the top dogs of the division. In his post-fight interview, Walker thanked the Shanghai crowd and issued a callout to former light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz, declaring, “I want to feel the legendary Polish power!” 

This is a developing story..  

Johnny Walker's back—can he handle the legendary Polish power of Jan Błachowicz next?

