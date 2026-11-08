Johnny Walker Puts Heavyweight Division on Notice by Becoming the First Person to KO Waldo Cortes Acosta

UFC’s heavyweight division has a new problem to deal with. After UFC Vegas 124’s original main event fizzled out, Johnny Walker took the fight against top heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes Acosta on nine days’ notice to headline the event. Doubts loomed over the Brazilian’s chances because he was just months removed from his heavyweight debut win over Mick Parkin at UFC 332 on October 3. Turns out, circumstances don’t matter for Walker, as he left the Octagon tonight with a stunning win.

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From the opening bell, Walker used his leg kicks to deal early damage. Waldo struggled for a while to find his range and ate a couple of those kicks. However, the Dominican fighter eventually landed looping overhands and hurt Walker multiple times with his right hand. It looked like Acosta was one shot away from sealing the deal, but Walker held his ground and survived until the bell.

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The second round started in the same fashion, with Walker opening with leg kicks and Acosta moving forward with punches. But a slight shift came from the Brazilian’s approach. Alongside the leg kicks, Walker was threatening with some kicks upstairs. Yet those kicks weren’t enough to keep Acosta at bay, who landed some cracking punches to counter them. Walker did land an amazing spinning back elbow that caught Acosta’s attention, but it could not end the fight.

That allowed Acosta to press forward again, and he finally got a takedown. The Dominican spent the closing moments of the second round dominating Walker from the top position, winning the round.

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But the third round proved crucial for the Brazilian.

Imago January 22, 2023, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil: RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ – JANUARY 22: Johnny Walker prepares to fight Paul Craig in their Light Heavyweight fight during the UFC 283 event at Jeunesse Arena on January 22, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil. Rio de Janeiro, RJ Brazil – ZUMAp175 20230122_zsa_p175_150 Copyright: xLeandroxBernardesx

Both fighters showed exhaustion when the fight entered the third round. Still, Acosta chose to incorporate his clinch game and found success landing shots from the position. For the referee, Jason Herzog, however, Acosta was not producing enough action, so he broke the clinch, and that was exactly what Walker needed: an opportunity to get his strikes going.

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The 34-year-old went back to chopping Acosta’s legs. But this time, Walker made a strategic change that worked wonders. Instead of spamming the leg kicks, he mixed in a properly committed head kick that stunned Acosta. The Rio de Janeiro native then landed a backfist and finished the sequence by chasing Acosta down to land a crushing right hook to end the fight.

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With that, Johnny Walker defeated Waldo Cortes Acosta in the UFC Vegas 124 headliner via third-round KO at the 2:27 mark.

Walker didn’t make any callouts after his win. However, his performance over Waldo Cortes Acosta will definitely put the heavyweight division on notice.

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‘Salsa Boy’ was ranked number 8 in the official rankings (number 6 in the media rankings) before entering the Octagon tonight. Walker was ranked number 12 (unranked in the media rankings), and after scoring the knockout, the Brazilian will firmly take his place in the rankings. Plus, the 34-year-old has now scored two knockout victories in a row in the heavyweight division.

First, he stopped Mick Parkin via a first-round finish at UFC 332 in October and then followed it up with tonight’s win over Acosta. But especially after the UFC Vegas 124 win, the top 265ers will definitely take notice of him, as Walker has emerged as a serious threat to challenge their positions.

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Johnny Walker’s next matchup could happen against Curtis Blaydes or Rizvan Kuniev, or he could end up facing the loser of Alex Pereira vs. Sergei Pavlovich. If he manages to win a couple of those contests, Walker would be in line for a title shot.

On the other hand, things are not looking all right for Waldo Cortes Acosta, who suffered the first knockout loss of his career against Johnny Walker.

Johnny Walker becomes the first man to knock out Waldo Cortes Acosta

For the Dominican fighter, the loss to Walker at UFC Vegas 124 proved even more devastating. Acosta suffered the fifth loss of his career tonight at the Meta Apex. However, four of his five defeats came via decision, which makes Walker the first person to ever knock Acosta out in his pro MMA career.

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The defeat is even more painful considering he has now dropped three fights in a row. Previously, Acosta suffered losses to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes via decisions. The UFC Vegas 124 loss also marked his third defeat this year, with his only win of 2026 coming against Derrick Lewis at UFC 324 in January.

Waldo Cortes Acosta’s fall from grace is even more surprising considering his 2025 run almost earned him a title shot. The 35-year-old fought five times in 2025 and went 4-1, which propelled him to serious contender status. Now, the loss to Walker will push him down the rankings.

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That said, this is not the only time Johnny Walker has earned the honor of knocking out a fighter for the first time. He did it twice while competing in the light heavyweight division.

The Brazilian became the first fighter to knock out Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Fight Night 140 in 2018 in a light heavyweight bout. Walker also turned out to be the first fighter to defeat Justin Ledet by knockout or TKO in 2019 at UFC on ESPN+ 2.

Now that Johnny Walker has established himself as one of the top contenders in the heavyweight division, it will be interesting to see what challenge the matchmakers line up for him next and whether he can overcome it just like he did in the UFC Vegas 124 headliner.