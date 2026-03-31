Johnny Walker Reveals New Condition to Fight Brother Valter as He Backtracks on Past Stance

Johnny Walker has finally responded to the growing talk around a potential fight with his younger brother Valter Walker. The feud began after Valter publicly called him out after a strong win at Karate Combat, even suggesting the two settle their differences inside the UFC.

While it initially sounded like a typical fight promotion, the back-and-forth has slowly gained traction, especially with both brothers not completely shutting the idea down. Johnny Walker, for his part, didn’t rule out the possibility but made it clear that their relationship comes first.

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“Of course. We’ll be friends forever,” he told Full Mount MMA about the bond between him and his brother. “He’s my brother. There’s no friendship. There’s the brotherhood there.”

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However, that doesn’t mean that he’ll hold back when responding to the callout.

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“I think he’s missing getting his a– beat. That’s it,” he added. “He’s good. He just probably, he wanna make me proud. He wanna try how good he is.

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“We’ll probably gonna fight him any time, but… probably let’s start on the f—– grappling first, you know? I don’t wanna hurt him (by fighting MMA).”

The 34-year-old further added that if it came down to it, he would be willing to face him—but only under certain conditions. In the interview, Johny Walker initially stated that he would fight his brother “for free” but then backtracked.

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“Not just for fight my brother, but… for I to put the show on, they need to put the money on the table,” he said.

While the competitive part of him seems to be up for the challenge, stepping into a professional setting, especially against family, requires proper compensation. For the time being, the fight is purely hypothetical.

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Johnny Walker is set to meet Dominick Reyes at UFC 327, while Valter Walker continues to recover from an injury that ruled him out of UFC Seattle. But, if both continue to push forward—and the promotion sees the value—this rare brother-versus-brother showdown might eventually become one of the most unusual matchups in UFC history. And to make sure it sells, Johnny Walker is making sure things stay a bit heated between the two.

Johnny Walker wasn’t impressed with his brother’s victory over Zion Clark

While Valter Walker was enjoying a quick submission win, Johnny Walker saw things differently, and his absence from the event suddenly made more sense. The light heavyweight contender stated that the issue wasn’t personal, but rather about principle.

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He openly criticized the matchup, calling it unfair and even disrespectful, citing the size difference and the circumstances around the legless Zion Clark.

“I am ashamed,” he commented on a post about his brother’s win. “He is choking a defenseless guy, 4 times lighter than him and without legs; very disrespectful.

“Get someone your size; you’re shameful for the legacy Walker @valterwalkerufc. That’s why I didn’t come to this fight; it wasn’t a fight, it was a… I can’t even give it a name. Someone tell me what it was, please.”

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Johnny Walker felt so offended that he even demanded that Valter stop using the ‘Walker’ name.

“He doesn’t deserve use my name,” he added. “He is not a Walker. I am very sad. I stand up for family; family is what I fight for, and he have no respect on my family, my wife, and my mom!”

That comment simply adds another element to their already complex dynamic. What began as a callout has evolved into a genuine conflict, not just between fighters but between brothers. And, if anything, moments like these could push their story closer to a real fight—one in which pride is on the line.