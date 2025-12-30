Johnny Walker’s UFC 326 Fight Delayed as Dominick Reyes Makes Personal Plea – Reports

Back in August, Johnny Walker had just rewritten his own story by snapping a disappointing string of outcomes and lifting an entire country’s mood in the process. After months of Brazilian fighters falling short in UFC main events, Walker entered Shanghai as an underdog and emerged as the guy who finally stopped the bleeding. Momentum finally shifted in his favor.

That momentum was expected to carry straight into UFC 326. Instead, the plan quietly changed. And it’s not due to an injury, contract dispute, or backstage politics, but because life intervened. According to sources, the fight Walker wanted next is a bit delayed but still very much alive.

Johnny Walker gets a new date as Dominick Reyes asks for time

The fight with Dominick Reyes was originally scheduled for UFC 326 as an opportunity for the Brazilian to build on his upset victory and for ‘The Devastator’ to regain his composure after another unexpected defeat. But Reyes requested extra time, citing the birth of his child.

It was enough to move the fight to a tentative April date, as journalist Kevin K revealed on X, “Johnny Walker vs. Dominick Reyes is IN THE WORKS for an April event date TBD. The fight was originally planned for #UFC326 but Reyes asked for more time since he just had a baby.”

Dominick Reyes’ defeat to Carlos Ulberg in Perth marked the conclusion of a quietly successful return that reminded fans why he previously stood toe-to-toe with Jon Jones. The defeat did not undo that work, but it did slow things down again. And becoming a father earlier this month just reframed priorities in ways that no rankings could.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker finds himself in unfamiliar territory: patience. His win in China ended not only a three-fight losing streak but also a symbolic curse. Before he arrived, Brazilians had a 0-10 record in UFC main events in 2025. Against Zhang Mingyang, he didn’t just survive; he finished decisively in hostile territory.

This is why the delay feels like a pause rather than a setback. Johnny Walker has waited before. Dominick Reyes has rebuilt before. An April meeting allows both men to arrive whole and not rushed. Till then, the Brazilian can enjoy his brother’s upcoming matchup that surely caught a lot of public attention.

Heel hook specialist Valter Walker faces a legless opponent

While the 33-year-old waits for April, the Walker name will remain in the spotlight, but in a far stranger setting. Johnny Walker’s younger brother, Valter Walker, has accepted one of the sport’s most unusual grappling matches, going into a scenario in which his most powerful weapon is completely useless by design.

Valter Walker’s rise has been brutally simple: grab a leg and end the night. Four straight heel hook finishes have made him a major threat in his division. But against Zion Clark, the identity disappears. Clark, born without legs, has based his wrestling career on balance, leverage, and constant upper-body pressure. So, this is quite an interesting matchup, as one can clearly see.

That’s what makes the timing so poetic. Johnny Walker waits, learning patience after the chaos. Valter Walker walks headfirst into chaos on purpose, robbed of his comfort and reputation. One brother pauses. The other experiments. And somewhere in the middle, the Walker family continues to live in spaces that don’t feel normal for them.