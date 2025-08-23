Johnny Walker’s UFC Shanghai Triumph Marks Historic End to Brazil’s Infamous Curse

UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker snapped his losing streak at UFC Shanghai, returning to the win column with a decisive second-round finish over hometown favorite Zhang Mingyang, who entered the Octagon undefeated. From the start, fighting in front of a raucous home crowd, ‘Mountain Tiger’ seemed poised to make a statement. The Chinese prospect started strong, displaying crisp striking, snapping kicks, and earning enthusiastic support from the fans.

However, Johnny Walker’s unpredictable and explosive style soon tilted the momentum. In the second round, he delivered devastating calf kicks that compromised Zhang Mingyang’s balance, thereby setting the stage for his ground-and-pound assault. Walker unleashed a relentless flurry of punches and elbows until finally the referee, Marc Goddard stepped in at 2:37 of Round 2, declaring the Brazilian the winner.

Johnny Walker becomes first Brazilian winner of 2025 with UFC Shanghai victory

Heading into UFC Shanghai, Johnny Walker found himself at a career crossroads, coming off consecutive losses to Volkan Oezdemir and Magomed Ankalaev. Passing this China test was critical for the Brazilian phenom, who faced immense pressure competing in a foreign arena. Before the fight, the Brazilian appeared tense and under stress; however, after incorporating a few techniques inspired by Khamzat Chimaev, he engineered one of the biggest upsets of the night.

After a rough opening round, Walker adapted his strategy and targeted Zhang’s lead leg with back-to-back calf kicks, collapsing the surging hometown star before taking the fight to the mat where he delivered a savage ground assault.

This victory not only serves as a much-needed boost for Johnny Walker, who had dropped two consecutive bouts, but also provides a rare bright spot for Brazilian MMA in 2025. So far this year, Brazilian fighters have struggled in UFC main events: in ten headlining fights, stars including Amanda Ribas, Renato Moicano, Gregory Rodrigues, Alex Pereira, Diego Lopes, Carlos Prates, Deiveson Figueiredo, Gilbert Burns, Charles Oliveira, and Talison Teixeira all came up short.

Notably, four of these defeats occurred in title fights, with Pereira losing his light heavyweight belt to Magomed Ankalaev in March at UFC 313, while Moicano, Lopes, and Oliveira fell short in their championship bids. Nevertheless, Johnny Walker’s triumph in Shanghai injects optimism for Brazilian fans and ultimately underscores his capacity to deliver under pressure.

What’s next for Walker after UFC Shanghai?

Returning to mainland China for the first time since 2019, Dana White & Co. fulfilled their promise; however, hopes of leveraging Zhang Mingyang’s star power ultimately fizzled. The Chinese contender, once slated as the headliner, fell short, leaving the UFC searching for a new face to represent the region.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker’s dominant victory positions him as a rising figure in Brazilian MMA. After a challenging year in which prominent Brazilian fighters—including Charles Oliveira and Alex Pereira—struggled to secure wins on the big stage, Walker’s triumph provides a much-needed boost. Energized by his performance, he’s determined to maintain momentum and chart a path toward a title shot.

With Zhang Mingyang dispatched, Johnny Walker is already eyeing former champion Jan Blachowicz. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, an elated Walker said, “Training is training, fight is fight. My kick is awesome, right? Now is the definition of the title fight run. I want to see the legendary Polish power [Jan Blachowicz next].” Ultimately, his words signal a fighter ready to escalate his career and take on top-tier competition.

UFC commentators Michael Bisping and Laura Sanko expressed astonishment at the sudden shift in momentum—highlighting how a single calf kick silenced the Shanghai Arena and altered the main event entirely.

As Dana White & Co. gears up for its next matchmaking moves, the question remains: who will Johnny Walker face next? Will it be Blachowicz, or could another contender step into the spotlight? Fans now get to weigh in—who do you want to see him fight next?