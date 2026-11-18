Daniel Cormier is under scrutiny for his commentary, but this time the situation feels way more serious. Fans were absolutely furious about the former two-division champion’s work behind the mic during UFC 334. So, they urged the UFC to fire Cormier from the commentary booth by launching a petition on Change.org that currently carries over 7,000 signatures and counting. But as the Louisiana native found himself buried in backlash, Jon Anik came to his rescue.

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In a recent episode of Florian vs. Anik podcast, the longtime play-by-play commentator argued his colleague needed a strong defense from the avalanche of online hate.

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“I understand a lot of people are coming at Daniel Cormier, and I would agree in some part that maybe he was too insistent on the broadcast that Ciryl Gane has won rounds 1 & 2. I guess my issue is just that there’s just sort of a lot of venom and sort of anger out there when it comes to the fight and how it was scored. Dana White had it 4-1 for Ciryl Gane. Kenny Florian had it the same way Dana White did.

“There are other people that are supremely high level fighters who had the fight for Josh Hokit. I don’t know… maybe it’s the part that people love about MMA. But Kenny, I’m gonna ask you this like: Why can we all just sort of agree to disagree on some of these close rounds and appreciate this for what it is? Because for guys like me, it makes me less inclined to engage when there so much sort of anger.”

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To be clear, Anik didn’t deny Cormier’s commentary leaned toward Ciryl Gane winning the fight against Josh Hokit. The 48-year-old acknowledged that ‘DC’ had perceived the fight a certain way and chose to call it how he saw the clash unfold. However, what Anik rejected was the hate directed at Cormier over differences of opinion, which he insisted the former UFC champion doesn’t deserve.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 261-Na vs Carnelossi, Apr 24, 2021 Jacksonville, Florida, USA UFC ringside announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, UFC ringside announcer Joe Rogan and UFC ringside announcer Jon Anik during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports, 24.04.2021 17:54:55, 15959686, NPStrans, UFC, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 15959686

In fact, Anik’s take drew a nod from his co-host Kenny Florian. After that, the play-by-play commentator also dismissed claims of Cormier being biased toward Gane during the UFC 334 main event because of his disdain for Hokit’s infamous Michelle Obama comment at the UFC White House.

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“In terms of any bias from Daniel Cormier, when I read things like, ‘Oh, because of Josh Hokit’s wayward terrible line about Michelle Obama–and it was one of the worst utterances I have ever heard,’” Anik added. “Because of that line, somehow DC is going to be on Ciryl Gane’s side? Or his scorecard would go that way? I mean it’s just straight lunacy, and I can’t help but defend my broadcast partner.

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“It’s not like DC and I are best friends. We have friction like a married couple. But man, does it make me wanna come to his defense when I see some of the stuff that is out there. It’s just because there’s no bias.”

Anik clearly emphasized that he believes Daniel Cormier had no bias at UFC 334, while defending him from the ongoing calls for his firing from fans. But with so many calling out ‘DC’ for his perceived bias, this seems to be the first time Anik has publicly defended him.

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Previously, the UFC color commentator rose to Michael Bisping’s defense after fans called ‘The Count’ out for being biased toward his compatriot Leon Edwards at the UFC 286 trilogy rematch against Kamaru Usman.

Now, with Jon Anik coming to the rescue, the debate around Daniel Cormier’s commentary has been growing among others.

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Bryce Mitchell slams Daniel Cormier for UFC 334 commentary

Bryce Mitchell also joined the chorus of critics calling out Cormier’s commentary at the UFC 334 main event. ‘Thug Nasty’ found the former two-division champion’s commentary tiring, saying he believes Cormier’s analysis behind the mic sounded more like judging to him than commentating.

“I don’t care what DC thinks about it because I’m getting tired of DC, in the middle of a fight, insinuating he knows who’s winning,” Mitchell said on social media. “As a commentator, you don’t know who’s winning, and it would be nice to hear DC say, ‘He could be winning.

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“It’s a very close fight.’ But every single round, DC is sitting there saying, ‘Oh, yeah, I know this. Hokit’s losing, Gane’s up.’ I don’t want to hear that s—t. You’re not a judge. It just makes me mad.”

Clearly, Daniel Cormier’s comments have drawn the ire of fans and experts alike. To make matters worse, Darren Till and Dominick Reyes have also accused Cormier of being biased towards Russian fighters following Reyes’ fight vs. Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 333.

But despite the other fighters speaking out about Cormier’s commentary, it is only fans who have signed the petition who have asked for the former champion’s removal from the broadcasting booth.

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Would the petition succeed? Only time will tell, but it will be interesting to see Cormier’s response.