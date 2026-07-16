Jon Anik’s Latest Theory Holds UFC Accountable for Conor McGregor’s Injury: “Made Him Slip”

After Conor McGregor blew out his knee at UFC 329 against Max Holloway, countless theories emerged about what caused the freak injury. Some speculate the Irishman had a pre-existing issue, while others believe the technique he used to throw the switch kick ultimately caused it. As of now, much of the blame is falling on McGregor. However, commentator Jon Anik has now floated a different theory that could instead point the finger at the UFC.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the UFC’s longtime play-by-play commentator, the fog or haze effect used by the production team may have contributed to ‘The Notorious’ blowing out his knee.

“It is amazing to me to see all the talking heads on Instagram who have already diagnosed this as a torn ACL when it could be a torn meniscus,” Anik shared his theory on the Anik and Florian podcast. “Who knows exactly what happened to Conor McGregor? Who knows? If you know the fog agent, maybe made him slip. We were fogging that thing all night. I’m not sure that that was the factor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, Jon Anik reflected on the fog and haze effects the UFC production team used to enhance the event’s presentation. In fact, the main event fighters also made their walkouts through the tunnel at T-Mobile Arena, where smoke effects accompanied both Holloway’s and McGregor’s entrances. The production team also used a fog effect that blanketed the canvas before the fight began.

Though there isn’t much history of fighters slipping on the canvas because of a fog agent, it’s interesting to note that the UFC previously used a similar fog effect during Conor McGregor’s walkout at UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov, yet the Irishman didn’t appear to slip on that occasion. Still, Jon Anik’s concern may have some substance behind it, as the safety guidelines for such effects support his point.

According to the Government of Ontario’s website, fog and haze effects do come with certain safety hazards, particularly when they come into contact with hot equipment. The guidelines also note that some fog products can create “slips and falls” by producing a slick surface. With that, it’s not entirely out of the question that the fog effect may have contributed to Conor McGregor’s knee injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the former two-division champion hasn’t complained about the canvas being slippery when he threw the switch kick. In fact, in his latest update, he stated:

“A few notes: 1. I will have the results of the scan on my leg tomorrow. 2. The fight should be a no contest and all bets returned.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Max Holloway and everyone else involved in the event have stayed away from blaming the surface, with only Anik raising that possibility. Instead, ‘Blessed’ jokingly suggested that McGregor simply had “weak” knees.

Until further statements or official confirmation emerge, the root cause of McGregor’s knee injury remains a mystery. But the former two-division champion is preparing to undergo surgery.