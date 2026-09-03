Jon Anik Says Ian Garry Will Regret Wasted Opportunity After Dana White Bashes UFC 330 Performance

Ian Machado Garry’s performance against Islam Makhachev in the UFC 330 headliner came under widespread scrutiny. Even Dana White ripped into Garry at the post-fight press conference, stating that he lacked the “killer instinct” to finish the fight in the fifth round. Now, more than half a month after ‘The Future’ fell short in his bid to become champion, the criticism continues, with Jon Anik becoming the latest one to weigh in on his loss.

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In a recent episode of ANIK BROS podcast, the UFC play-by-play commentator suggested the Irishman may have wasted an opportunity by not pushing harder for a finish against Makhachev, and that me may never get another chance against the Russian either.

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“Alright, much was made of Dana White’s comments about Ian Machado Garry’s friendliness and the lack of violence down the stretch,” Anik said. “But also suggested, I think wisely, that this Islam Makhachev fight may have gone away with finality.

“This was an opportunity to fight one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. And even if, when, Machado Garry gets back to the title fight, Islam Makhachev might be in the UFC Hall of Fame and be done.”

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Anik’s take received an immediate nod from his twin brother, Jason Anik, who also backed Dana White’s stance that Ian Machado Garry being overly friendly with Makhachev ultimately cost him a chance at winning the belt. Looking back at the fifth round, Garry needed a finish to realistically change the outcome, but he never fully committed to hunting for one.

That missed opportunity could end up costing Garry more than the loss itself. Not only did he fall short against Makhachev in the biggest fight of his career, but the title picture is already moving forward without him. Carlos Prates and Michael Morales are both positioned as potential contenders, making a rematch with Makhachev even harder to secure.

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Imago UFC Fight Night in Doha : Ian Machado Garry v Belal Muhammad Ian Machado Garry of Ireland battles Belal Muhammad of Palestine in a welterweight bout fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. on November 22, 2025. DOHA Qatar Copyright: xNOUSHADxTHEKKAYILx

“This really is the thesis statement that when Ian Machado Garry works his way back to a title fight, there’s a good chance that Islam is not the champion either because he’s moved on or because one of these Prates or Morales monsters intervenes,” Anik added. “And I think that is going to be the big long-term disappointment for Ian, even if he does become a world champion.”

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Prates is already confident that he will face Makhachev next for the title. Meanwhile, Morales’ case would become even stronger if he beats a former champion next. But Gabriel Bonfim is also making his way toward the title picture.

The Brazilian is scheduled to face Sean Brady in November and could emerge as another fresh challenge if Makhachev decides to remain at the top a little longer. With several contenders already waiting in line, Anik’s prediction carries some weight: Garry may have to win multiple fights before getting another title opportunity, and by then, Makhachev could be gone.

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Still, not everyone viewed Garry’s approach against Makhachev as a mistake. While Dana White criticised the Irishman for not showing enough urgency, Makhachev’s own coach had a very different assessment of the performance.

Islam Makhachev’s coach praises Ian Garry for his UFC 330 performance

Though Dana White was livid with Ian Garry for not showing enough urgency to finish Islam Makhachev at the Xfinity Arena last month, the Dagestani champion’s coach had a very different assessment of ‘The Future’s’ approach. American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez felt Garry’s game plan was outright “genius,” while acknowledging that the action wasn’t particularly exhilarating.

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“From that perspective, I get where he (Dana) is coming from, but he doesn’t understand the mentality of a fighter and what Ian pulled off,” Mendez told Submission Radio. “If he understood that, then he’d have a different outlook on it like I do. The fight was somewhat lackluster.

“So, yeah, the Dana thing, you know, I get it, where he’s coming from. But from the mentality of a coach, where I’m coming from… Being a coach, that was genius on Ian’s part.”

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As Mendez pointed out, Ian Garry’s game plan might not have been overly violent, but it was beginning to show its effects as the fight progressed. The Irishman relied on his distance striking after absorbing a massive head kick in the second round and found considerable success from range.

He attacked Makhachev with well-timed body kicks that reddened the champion’s ribs. Following that, Garry also threatened the Dagestani with head kicks, while his clinch strikes left marks on Makhachev’s face.

Indeed, Islam Makhachev won the fight because he controlled the majority of the action, but Garry’s body kicks ended up earning him a 30-day suspension after the commission diagnosed Makhachev with a rib contusion caused by those shots.

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For this reason, Mendez’s praise for the Irishman stemmed less from his ability to finish and more from how well he adapted to Makhachev’s attacks and found ways to make the champion uncomfortable.

Now, with Ian Garry forced to regroup after the biggest loss of his career, the question is whether he can work his way back to another title opportunity. Even if he does, Jon Anik believes there is no guarantee that Islam Makhachev will still be waiting for him at the top.