Jon Anik Unexpectedly Unites MMA & Baseball, Etching UFC 278 In the History Books Forever

The UFC has given us unforgettable knockouts, bitter rivalries, and champions etched into folklore—but it has also given us a voice. Since 2012, when he transitioned from ESPN’s newsroom to the Octagon spotlight, Jon Anik has been the soundtrack to some of the promotion’s greatest moments. His articulate play‑by‑play, delivered with passion and precision, has guided millions of fans through wars inside the cage. Yet, for all his composure behind the microphone, even the most trusted voice in MMA recently revealed he’s not immune to the chaos outside it.

The turning point came at UFC 297, when Dricus du Plessis dethroned Sean Strickland by split decision. Many Strickland loyalists, enraged by the verdict, turned their frustrations on Anik—accusing him of bias simply for calling the action. On his Anik & Florian Podcast, the veteran broadcaster admitted the venom had pushed him close to the edge: “I am growing tired of this MMA space a little bit, and just the morass of negativity when there is a close fight…” Those were a raw glimpse into the emotional toll of standing front and center in such a heated sport. That rematch underscored how the animosity between Du Plessis and Strickland continues to define the middleweight scene—and reiterates the volatility of the fan reaction that originally triggered Anik’s outburst.

Within days, Anik took to Instagram to clarify. The usually composed New Englander let fans in on his humanity: “I was in a heightened emotional state… I made some regrettable comments… I am just a fiery, passionate, flawed, empathetic guy.” It was a moment of humility that reminded everyone the man behind the mic feels the weight of the fight game just as much as the athletes he calls.

And then came the twist worthy of a sports crossover highlight. News broke that Anik’s autograph now graces an official baseball, inscribed with the words “Voice of the UFC.” The symbolism is deliciously ironic. Here’s a man who admitted to nearly quitting the booth, now immortalized in America’s pastime—a baseball that forever binds mixed martial arts with the sport of bats and balls.

The irony writes itself: the same voice that narrated Leon Edwards’ head‑kick heard round the world at UFC 278—the same moment where Anik declared, “But that is not the cloth from which he is cut…” as Edwards refused to quit—nearly walked away himself. Instead, he now stands etched in history, his legacy stretching beyond the cage and into the realm of baseball collectors.

Jon Anik tips Dan Hooker for BMF shot

UFC 318 in New Orleans delivered on every promise. Max Holloway finally solved his Dustin Poirier puzzle, winning a unanimous decision to retain the BMF belt, while “The Diamond” left his gloves in the Octagon and announced his retirement.

Before the fight, however, UFC voice Jon Anik was already looking beyond the trilogy. Speaking on Submission Radio, he endorsed one name above the rest for a future crack at the BMF crown: “Dan Hooker, I think, is the most worthy fighter across every division who has never fought for the BMF title to get an opportunity to do so.” The Kiwi’s wild firefights—including his 2020 war with Poirier—make him a natural fit.

With Holloway now holding the strap, the scenario Anik envisioned—“a fight between Max Holloway and Dan Hooker”—suddenly feels plausible. Hooker is still recovering from injury, but his fan‑friendly style and history with Poirier add intrigue to a potential showdown.

Still, Anik warned that Holloway’s real destiny lies beyond the BMF tag. “If Max wins this fight, he’s going to be talking about the undisputed lightweight championship, and rightfully so,” he said.