This year, the UFC has finally entered the historic Paramount+ CBS era. With this move, Dana White and Co. are one step closer to their still-unannounced marquee White House event. Because of the hype, fans have already started expecting a spectacle. Now, the excitement only grows as Jon Anik’s statement about America’s 250th birthday card lines up closely with what US President Donald Trump predicted.

Jon Anik Validates Trump’s UFC White House Claim After Joe Rogan Called It ‘Nuts’

Last year, the POTUS revealed at the Kennedy Center Honors that the White House card could feature eight or nine title fights, with the event expected to take place on June 14. But Dana White showed some hesitation, as the UFC boss told The MacLife, “I honestly don’t know.” Similarly, Joe Rogan also echoed some doubts and later called the President’s plan for the event “nuts” on his podcast. However, Jon Anik has now revealed that the marquee event could realistically feature six to seven title fights, which falls much more in line with what the American head of state originally predicted.

“Eight sounds idealistic and awfully ambitious, but I do believe that we are moving in a direction in which you might see six or seven undisputed titles contested on the White House lawn. If you think about it, they’re getting UFC 324 and UFC 325 in the can by Feb. 1. All those champions are going to be cleared.” Jon Anik said on JAXXON podcast.

Donald Trump’s initial statement about the American Independence Day card was definitely ambitious. Nevertheless, the UFC color commentator’s expectation of six or more title fights on the card sounds equally aspirational. After all, several numbered events will take place before the White House card. Still, Jon Anik also seems to have figured out a way where all the champions could be available before the expected date.

“The month of February then has no numbered events, then the first numbered event in March is being headlined by a non-undisputed title, the BMF belt, which doesn’t really count. Then you think of a numbered event in April or May, then June 14, a lot of these champions are going to be available, if not held out.” Anik added.

Which is actually kind of true. Currently, the promotion has announced title fights for the main events of UFC 324, 325, and 326. On March 7, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira will square off for the BMF title. Beyond that, the UFC has also announced UFC 327 for April in Miami, although the headliner remains unannounced and is expected to be a championship fight as well.

So, if the UFC decides to take it a bit easy on title fights from April onward, the promotion could have the majority of its champions ready for the White House card, assuming nothing unexpected happens. Now, as Anik revealed the number of title fights he expects at the marquee event, the commentator also shared the matchups he would like to see on the South Lawn.

The commentator reveals a stacked White House lineup

Ahead of the projected White House card, most fans already have their dream fight lists for the event. As a fan of the sport himself, Jon Anik also has a dream lineup he wants to see at what could be the UFC’s biggest spectacle yet. In some lists, there is room for a few non-title bouts. But the color commentator’s list? It is stacked entirely with bangers.

“The heavyweight title, Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, is going to be on the White House lawn. I think what you are going to get first or second quarter is like Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira, but Khamzat Chimaev, probably going to fight on the White House lawn. Alex Pereira, why would you trot him out there sooner? He’s already said he wants to wait for the White House. Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan complete their trilogy potentially.” Anik added during the Jaxxon podcast

If the UFC pulls off anything close to that, it will definitely go down as a night to remember. Fans would also love to see stars like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Ilia Topuria, and Islam Makhachev collide at the event. Still, even with just the names Anik suggested, the White House card would stand as one of the greatest UFC cards ever.

With Jon Anik laying out such an incredible lineup, do you think Dana White would actually put together a full main card of title fights? Let us know in the comments section below.