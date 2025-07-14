Jon Anik’s Family to Play Key Role as UFC Analyst Makes Directing Debut

Not all UFC stories unfold inside the Octagon. They sometimes take place on a film set, in front of cameras, lights, and a very different type of audience. In the upcoming short film Flowers, two known figures from the MMA world play unexpected roles: one behind the camera, the other on screen. So who are they? Well, they’re Din Thomas, a UFC analyst, and Jon Anik‘s niece, Pearl Anik.

Din Thomas, a former UFC fighter who has appeared on ESPN and Dana White’s Lookin’ for a Fight, will make his directorial debut with Flowers. This short film, also written by Thomas, depicts a young woman dealing with broken relationships with the key men in her life.

Filming begins this August in West Palm Beach, Florida, with an early 2026 release date already planned. As for one of the main casts for the movie? That is where the name ‘Anik’ comes in. Pearl Anik, the daughter of podcaster Boston Anik and niece of the UFC’s play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, has officially joined the cast.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fresh off her theatrical debut as Señora O’Brian in Freaky Friday, Pearl is excited to play Flowers, her first on-screen role. In the casting announcement, she was characterized as “elated to make her on-screen debut,” with interests that included singing, soccer, and gymnastics.

AD

She’ll be joining a seasoned cast led by Celines Esteves, who has worked with Danny DeVito and Shanola Hampton, as well as Richie Cerda, Thomas’s returning colleague. Cerda previously directed Din Thomas in Brotherhood, a short film that premiered at the British Urban Film Festival and won Thomas the Best Actor award at the Newark Film Festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flowers (@flowersashortstory) Expand Post

That chemistry reappears in Flowers, but this time, Thomas is the one making the decisions. The crossover may surprise some MMA fans, but the message is clear: just like in fighting, timing is key.

And for Din Thomas and Pearl Anik, their moment in the spotlight might mark the beginning of a new legacy: one built not with gloves, but with scripts, shots, and storytelling. However, it is worth noting that they aren’t the only ones from the realm of MMA who have caught the acting bug.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael Bisping shares the Hollywood bug with Din Thomas and Jon Anik’s niece

Din Thomas may be stepping into the director’s chair, and Pearl Anik may be finding her footing on screen, but they are not alone in making this cinematic leap. Michael Bisping, the UFC Hall of Famer, has joined the expanding list of MMA stars making their way to Hollywood.

In fact, as evidenced by his most recent post from the Atlas King set, ‘The Count’ is already giving it his all. The blood-soaked photo was more than simply eye-catching; it showed Bisping in jaw-dropping shape, assuring fans that retirement hasn’t softened him at all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Awesome first day on set… Fortunately, no fight scene today, as I’m sore as f— 😂,” Bisping added, displaying his signature wit. And trust us when we tell you that Bisping still looks like a monster. After all, this isn’t just a side gig. With Atlas King, Bisping proves his presence outside of the Octagon.

While Conor McGregor delivered the flair in Road House (even though the movie is now facing threats regarding its future), Bisping is leaning on roughness. He doesn’t just act like a beast; he lives it. With Din Thomas now directing, who’s to say ‘The Count’ won’t appear in one of his next films?