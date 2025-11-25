Jon Jones Adds to His $8M Net Worth With New Real Estate Investment In Chechnya

“It’s just falling in my hands these days, and I’m grateful for it,” Jon Jones explained how easily money was coming to him. Sure enough, being one of the greatest UFC fighters ever, Dana White assured him that money would never be an issue. And it looks like White stayed true to his words, adding ‘Bones’ name to the list of one of the highest-paid fighters.

The undisputed heavyweight champion has given us some of the best fights in history, including a round 1 guillotine against Ciryl Gane that got him the belt. Commanding some of the most-viewed UFC events, that fame has translated to his bank account. Now, Jones is ready to add his latest property to the mix.

Jon Jones boosts his portfolio near Russia

A recent video has surfaced on the internet, where ‘Bones’ signed the contract for his new apartment in ‘Chechnya,’ located in the North Caucasus. Jones chose the heart of the country at ‘Grozny,’ the capital of Chechnya, for this acquisition. Internet personality Alfredo Auditore helped broker the deal for the UFC champion. “I agreed to give Jones an apartment in Chechnya. Jones has signed a contract. Now Jones has an apartment in the city,” Auditore added in the video.

This addition brings his net worth to $8 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Many earlier sources placed his worth significantly higher at $25 million. However, multiple suspensions, legal issues, and endorsement losses have often derailed ‘Bones’ momentum, losing as much as $15-20 million in earnings, as per Dana White.

“If you look at all the time he’s been out, he probably would have defended the title a few times. He might be fighting at heavyweight right now, who knows, but, hey man…when you do what this guy has done, you’ve got to pay the price,” the UFC boss explained.

In 2011, Jones became the youngest UFC champion ever, defeating Mauricio Rua at just 23. However, what could have been one of the most successful UFC careers ever was marred by numerous long gaps that the fighter was forced to take. In 2015, Jones got involved in a hit-and-run accident involving a pregnant woman, which instantly stripped him of his title. Following an 18-month suspension from the promotion, Jones returned to the octagon only to begin his drug test saga.

A failed drug test handed him a 1-year suspension. He returned in 2017 to similarly test positive for anabolic steroids, which handed him another 15-month suspension. Moreover, he was also stripped of his title against Daniel Cormier.

These hindrances robbed MMA of one of the most legendary careers ever and cut into Jones’ paychecks. Still, the fan-favorite heavyweight remains one of the richest fighters in the promotion, flaunting an insane car collection including high-end models like a Chevrolet Corvette C8, a BMW M4, a Dodge Charger SRT, and a Tesla Model X. Furthermore, only last year, ‘Bones’ added a 10,000 sq ft 2-acre mansion in Albuquerque, NM to his real estate portfolio.

The latest apartment in Grozny adds to the massive empire Jon Jones has carved over the years of trials and tribulations. But it arrives at a time when Jones’ future inside the Octagon is more uncertain than ever, following his recent retirement tease that left fans questioning what comes next.

Is Jon ‘Bones’ Jones retiring?

When the heavyweight announced his retirement earlier this year in July, he struck an emotional chord, leaving fans with a heavy heart. In a heartfelt post on X, ‘Bones’ wrote, “Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC. This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years.”

However, this retirement came at a time when he was in talks for a fight against Tom Aspinall for $30 million. Moreover, another crime allegation began bubbling up, alleging the fighter to have fled from an accident scene. This left an indelible scar on what should have been a heartwarming walk-off for Jones.

But soon after Dana White announced the upcoming White House event in 2026, Jones pounded on that opportunity, reversing from his initial decision to retire. He expressed his enthusiasm for being a part of the event that would commence on President Donald Trump‘s birthday.

Sadly, for Bones’ fans, White flatly refused, citing his unreliable demeanor since he backed out against Aspinall. “I can’t put Jon Jones in a position where he can (pull out). We had a deal to fight Tom Aspinall, and he said, ‘You know what, I’m not going to do it.’ He didn’t want to do it, I can’t be in that position,” White shared. While Jon Jones does plan to make his comeback, we won’t likely see that at the White House.