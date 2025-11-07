Jon Jones Admits Ducking Tom Aspinall in Apology to Dana White, Who Controls His UFC White House Dream

Jon Jones is still hoping that his next, and possibly his final, appearance inside the Octagon takes place at the White House. Despite Dana White consistently dismissing any chances of featuring the former two-weight champion on next year’s mega event, ‘Bones’ has continued his pursuit to land a spot on that card. For that, Jones finally opened up on a topic that fans had been waiting for a long time.

During a recent appearance on the No Scripts podcast, Jon Jones spoke about having other plans to work as an entertainer after his fighting career. “I definitely love acting… I do feel like a little bit of a natural at it,” he asserted. However, the primary objective remains the same, and that’s to “be on the White House card.” To secure his request to Dana White, Jones also issued an apology to the CEO, revealing the reason why the Tom Aspinall fight fell through.

Jon Jones apologizes to Dana White for ruining the Tom Aspinall fight plans

Jon Jones claims to have no qualms with Dana White despite not making his spot on the White House card official, which is what he wants. “I’m giving Dana his space. You know, Dana has changed my life. He has changed my children’s lives, and I’m forever grateful to him,” the former champion stated. The White House fight, although it is still theoretical at this point, has gained massive attention, and given Jones’s resume, his addition will certainly serve Donald Trump’s purpose of holding headline-grabbing sporting events.

To try and consolidate his position on the White House card, Jones finally addressed the elephant in the room. Why did the fight fall through? Well, Jones claims that everything was dialled in, but he could have handled it better. “We had a verbal agreement that didn’t go over well. Nothing was finalized [with Aspinall]. But I do admit guilt,” the former champ continued.

“Not guilt, but I was wrong… I wish that I could see him face-to-face and just apologize to him so that we can let bygones be bygones and get back to making some major money for the sport and really entertaining the fans.”

Meanwhile, there is a chance that Jon Jones finds himself fighting on June 14. As we all know, Dana White often obliges Donald Trump’s requests, and as such, he may have to agree to another request once again. The UFC CEO may not like it, but the US President’s son, Eric Trump, has expressed his wish to watch Jones fight on the South Lawn.

Eric Trump wants Jon Jones at the White House

Jon Jones is one of the biggest names in MMA history, so it isn’t surprising that his White House wish has received strong backing, and that too, from the US President’s household. While on the Full Send Podcast, Eric Trump recalled Jones’s statement about having one more spot left for a UFC PPV poster on his ‘wall of victory’. He believes that the last spot should be the poster of him headlining the White House card.

“Jon Jones has to fight. I would love to see him. You know what? It’s funny. He put up a tweet the other day where he had like one spot left on his wall,” Eric Trump said during the interview. “He had all the titles, and then he had one spot left, and he took a picture of it. So, I feel like he has one left in him. And man, if there’s ever one that you’re going to do, it’s the White House.”

Well, Jon Jones has finally admitted that he was wrong when it came to the Tom Aspinall fight getting scrapped. But will that be enough for Dana White to turn his attention to what his favorite P4P fighter has to say? This could be Jones’s last dance inside the Octagon. That remains to be seen, but let us know your thoughts in the comments.