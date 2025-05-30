Jon Jones Aims to Outdo $200M Rich Conor McGregor With a Step Up From Being the ‘Greatest MMA Fighter’

“I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man,” Conor McGregor once famously declared — a line that continues to resonate throughout the MMA world. Although he’s been absent from active competition for years, the Irishman’s influence remains undeniable. In fact, his success outside the Octagon stands in stark contrast to his time away from it.

Today, fully immersed in the business world, recently Conor McGregor has expanded into the booming $24.3 billion global cigar market, adding yet another feather to his already loaded entrepreneurial cap. In addition to that, ventures like Forged Irish Stout, Greenback Records, and the high-end fashion label August McGregor have helped him build a diversified empire. As a result, these business endeavors have reportedly pushed his net worth past the $200 million mark. Clearly, ‘The Notorious’ is no longer just a fighter — he’s a global brand.

Consequently, his journey has become the modern blueprint for young fighters chasing not just championship belts, but fame, fortune, and lasting legacy. Moreover, it’s not only the new generation taking notes. Even UFC heavyweight kingpin and 16-year veteran Jon Jones is looking to chart a similar course beyond the cage. With his fighting career nearing its twilight, ‘Bones’ is laying the groundwork for his next chapter.

Speaking in a recent interview on Deep Cut with VicBlends, Jones shared his evolving mindset and ambitions beyond the Octagon:

“Instead of just being a champion fighter, now my approach is to be one of the leaders in business. You know, we have guys like Conor McGregor, who is clearly on a different level when it comes to business as a fighter. But to be the greatest MMA fighter who transitions into being a brilliant businessman — that would be a first.”

via Imago Madison Square Garden NEW YORK CITY, NY -NOVEMBER 16:Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout for UFC309 – Jones vs Miocic at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City, NY Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2411164283830_UFCVegas309

It’s fair to say Jon Jones began taking cues from Conor McGregor’s playbook years ago. As the current UFC heavyweight champion, the New Mexican has stepped into the Octagon only three times since 2020. Now, he’s on the sidelines, while interim champion Tom Aspinall and fans grow increasingly impatient — many accusing ‘Bones’ of “ducking” Aspinall and delaying a long-awaited heavyweight unification bout.

With no concrete fight in sight, Jon Jones has joined forces with longtime friend and BKFC star Mike Perry in the boxing promotion Dirty Boxing Champion. Currently in Thailand, ‘Bones’ is reportedly filming for the AFL reality series and is also rumored to be organizing a martial arts seminar at Bangtao Muay Thai. From the looks of it, the New Mexican is making the most of his star power while it still shines brightly.

Jon Jones opened up about his retirement

Jon Jones boasts an impressive list of accomplishments, yet he remains one of the most polarizing figures in MMA history. Despite facing numerous challenges—including legal troubles, doping suspensions, and personal issues that led to his title being stripped multiple times—’Bones’ has shown remarkable resilience. With the unwavering support of Dana White and unfettered determination, he has consistently found his way back on track, never allowing setbacks to impact his performance inside the Octagon.

The reigning heavyweight champion remains undefeated in competition, with no legitimate losses on his record. His dominance and comeback ability have earned him a special place in Dana White’s favor. Over his career, Jones has successfully defended titles 12 times across both the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions. Currently, he has just one fight remaining—hopefully to be announced soon—against interim champion Tom Aspinall.

After nearly two decades at the sport’s highest level, Jon Jones is not afraid to move on from the spotlight when the time comes. Reflecting on his journey, he shared, “I have had a healthy amount of time being Jon ‘Bones’ Jones in my adult life, but I also have a healthy amount of time just being Jonathan without the belt, without the fans, without the glitz. Even living in a community like this helps ground me and keeps me humble. So no, I’m not afraid of me.”

With Jon Jones’ crucial “uno mas” fight yet to be announced by Dana White and the UFC, the question remains: is the reigning heavyweight champion truly ready to risk his legacy by stepping into the cage with Tom Aspinall?