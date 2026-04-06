Jon Jones Alleges Bullying as He Shares His Side of the Story After Albuquerque Road Rage

Jon Jones has replied to a viral road rage incident in Albuquerque, presenting his version of events following claims made by a fellow driver. What began as a reckless driving claim has evolved into a conflicting narrative, with both parties offering very different stories.

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Bryan Beltran posted a video and caption stating that ‘Bones’ nearly hit his car several times before things escalated into a confrontation in a parking lot. He further claimed he retaliated by revving his engine and flipping off the former UFC champion after repeated close calls.

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Jones, on the other hand, denied the accusation as he commented on Bryan Beltran’s Instagram post, claiming that the whole incident was just a prime example of a citizen acting like a bully on the road.

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“You were driving in my blind spot in a car that is incredibly low to the ground,” Jon Jones wrote. “I did not see you when I accidentally merged into your lane, and I did not come close to hitting you. However, you responded like an absolute a–, repeatedly driving around my truck, revving your engine, laying on your horn, and eventually flipping me off.

“You became an absolute bully, and no one likes feeling bullied. I get that you’re a young man with an extremely fancy car, but you do not own the roads, have some respect.”

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‘Bones’ doubled down on X, claiming that he was proud of how he handled the incident and stood his ground.

“This kid proceeded to chase my car down for two blocks, revving his engine and trying to intimidate me,” he wrote. “I am glad this happened to me and not one of the senior citizens in our community.

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“I am proud of myself for standing up for myself and not allowing that kind of bullying or intimidation.”

Beyond the incident, the timing only adds another layer to the story. Jon Jones has been in a tense situation in recent months, missing out on a potential return to the UFC’s White House event and publicly clashing with Dana White over contract disputes.

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With uncertainties about his future in the sport, instances like this just draw attention to the heavyweight star. In fact, his history on the road surely doesn’t help his case either, at least in the court of people’s opinion.

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Jon Jones’ troubled history of road incidents

For Jon Jones, incidents involving vehicles have followed him throughout different stages of his career, affecting how fans view events such as the Albuquerque exchange. Even when details remain disputed, the former UFC heavyweight champion’s past tends to fill in the gaps in public perception.

Back in 2025, ‘Bones’ was charged in connection with an alleged hit-and-run case where he was accused of fleeing the scene and even threatening a police officer. While the accusations were ultimately dropped due to a credible alibi, the incident only contributed to the increasing number of controversies surrounding him and vehicles.

Long before that, in 2015, Jon Jones pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident that injured a woman, one of his most serious cases outside of the Octagon. There have also been several DWI convictions, including in 2012 and 2020, which only reinforces the pattern.

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When taken together, these moments form a narrative that’s hard to ignore. So, when a new episode emerges—even one with conflicting accounts—it doesn’t exist in isolation. Instead, it becomes part of a bigger story that follows Jon Jones, whether he agrees with that perception or not.