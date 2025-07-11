Jon Jones’ American Record Snatched by Georgian Champ as Major UFC Twist Revealed

For years, Jon Jones stood as the last line of defense in a fast-globalizing sport. A symbol of American dominance in the UFC, as fighters from around the world made their mark in the promotion. But now, with his retirement official, an unexpected truth has come to light. And it involves a quiet, hard-working fighter from Georgia who may have pulled off the biggest twist of the year! So, what happened?

Just days after Dana White confirmed Jones’ retirement at UFC Baku, the MMA world began reflecting on a startling new stat: there were no active American male champions left in the UFC for the first time since 2004. On paper, that seemed accurate as ‘Bones’ recently shared the same on a post made on X.

The former champion wrote, “As of today, I was the last American champion. I was also the longest-reigning champion this sport has ever seen. I was the youngest this sport has ever seen. I’ve beaten more champions than this sport has ever seen. When kids do homework assignments about the greatest fighter in MMA history, they’ll be writing their report about an American. Just sit with that.”

Then came a reminder, confirmed by fight analysts online. Merab Dvalishvili, the reigning bantamweight champion, became a naturalized American citizen in March 2024.

According to a post on Instagram by ‘Home of Fight’, “Merab Dvalishvili has been an American citizen since 2024, after living in the country for over 12 years — making him the only male USA champion right now. We’re all guilty of thinking there are no USA male champions at the moment… but I remembered Merab while watching the Show Me the Money podcast, when they were talking about the lack of American champs to bring to the White House. Merab is both Georgian 🇬🇪 and American 🇺🇸”

It’s easy to see why fans missed it. Dvalishvili has built his reputation proudly waving the Georgian flag, speaking his native tongue, and repping his roots every step of the way. But behind that pride was a journey that reflected the American Dream.

Born in Tbilisi in the former Soviet Union, ‘The Machine’ moved to the United States at 21 to pursue his goal of becoming an MMA fighter. He worked in construction. He trained with legends like Ray Longo and Matt Serra. And he fought his way, tooth and nail, to a UFC title.

There’s no questioning Jon Jones’ resume. He’s the youngest champ in history, and arguably the most skilled fighter the sport has ever seen. But in terms of who now carries the torch? The numbers don’t lie: Merab Dvalishvili, the man once seen as a foreign challenger, now stands as the only active male UFC champion with U.S. citizenship.

But all hope might not be lost for Jon Jones to reclaim his spot and America’s place in the championship conversation. Because, according to Dana White, the door to the Octagon may still be open, and the venue? The most iconic address in the country!

Dana White proclaims Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall as his “dream main event” for the White House

The MMA sphere has been rumbling with anticipation ever since it was announced by President Donald Trump that 2026 could feature a UFC event taking place on the White House lawn. It’s part of the USA’s 250th anniversary celebration, and it could mark one of the most historic events in combat sports history. And guess who might be headlining?

Dana White didn’t hesitate when asked about a potential main event. “The dream main event would be Aspinall vs. Jones,” he told the Full Send Podcast. That’s the heavyweight title fight fans have been waiting for months. One that many thought would never happen after Jones’ quiet exit from the sport.

But plans may have changed. White confirmed that Jones has officially re-entered the dr*g testing pool, something required for any fighter planning a return to the cage. That move alone sent waves through the MMA community.

Even Conor McGregor has shown interest in competing at the event. Could fans actually see both Jones and McGregor on the same card? White didn’t rule it out. “Could be,” he teased.

With over a year until the Washington D.C. spectacle, the UFC has time to build a blockbuster lineup. But the idea of Jon Jones walking out for one final fight on the lawn of the White House, with the American flag flying high, feels like the ultimate redemption arc. So will the greatest American fighter in UFC history return under the nation’s brightest spotlight? What do you think? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!