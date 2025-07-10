Jon Jones and Conor McGregor Make Headlines for the Wrong Reasons Over UFC Behavior

The fight fans had a tumultuous couple of weeks when it comes to Jon Jones and his status as a UFC fighter. After Dana White announced that he has considered retirement, letting those down who wanted to see ‘Bones’ fight Tom Aspinall, he caused a stir by claiming that he’s coming back for the White House event. And guess what? The former two-weight champion even entered the testing pool.

Moreover, Jon Jones hasn’t stopped talking about his UFC White House interest. However, he wasn’t the first one to do it, as Conor McGregor made his interest known with a tweet, and then later, issued a call-out to his previously slated comeback opponent, Michael Chandler. UFC analyst Din Thomas claims to have observed a pattern between Jones and McGregor, claiming that his comeback teases are just like ‘The Notorious’, which never translates into an actual return.

“He’s become like Conor McGregor. It’s a Conor McGregor thing. Now, if Jon Jones came back, signed on the dotted line that he was fighting Tom Aspinall, yeah, I’d be excited for it. I’d be in the front row to watch it,” Din Thomas told Daniel Cormier on YouTube. Claiming that such behavior from a legend like Jon Jones is unacceptable, Thomas further stated, “But the fact that he’s dangling his carrot over our head about fighting, it completely is despicable.”



Well, Jon Jones doesn’t really need to fight anyone, and that’s what many UFC legends and current stars believe. They’ve supported him on his decision not to fight Aspinall, or at least some of them. But in the wake of his and even Conor McGregor’s constant teasing, Din Thomas wonders why Jones is trying to take the Irishman’s route. “Like, just leave, mean. Just leave. Is it really for attention? Does he really need attention that bad? Conor does that. Him and Conor both do that,” he added.



via Imago March 5, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – March 5: Jon Jones meets with the media following his win over Cyril Gane at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Event on March 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20230305_zsa_p175_003 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Well, Din Thomas isn’t the only one scorching Jon Jones for his White House tease. Fellow former UFC fighter Matt Brown has also, although reluctantly, spoken against ‘Bones’ comeback after abruptly retiring from fighting. Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

Matt Brown is also not very happy with Jon Jones’ return tease

So, the consensus among fans about Jon Jones’ retirement was that he avoided Tom Aspinall to protect his legacy, but Matt Brown has vehemently rejected these notions. He’s certain that there’s no fear on ‘Bones’s behalf, but he’s finding it hard to defend the GOAT this time after his White House claims. ‘The Immortal’ has advised Jones against it, claiming that he’ll prove the community right when it comes to their claims about subbing the now-undisputed heavyweight champion.

“I’ve always defended he’s not afraid of Tom, he’s willing to fight anybody. It’s hard to not fall into that narrative here though. To me, fighting at the White House, that doesn’t do it,” Matt Brown said on The Fight vs. The Writer podcast. “I’ll tell you this looks bad, in my opinion. I’ve got the most respect for Jon. I talk about it all the time… But this looks like ducking.”

While the conversations about ‘ducking’ have been a prominent one in the community, Din Thomas’s statement about Jon Jones’s antics echoes Conor McGregor is a new and pretty interesting one. What do you think about these claims? Let us know in the comments section down below.