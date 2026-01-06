Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier’s First Faceoff Since 2017 Sparks Fan Frenzy as Russian TUF Kicks Off

When Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier faced off for the first time since 2017, fans didn’t need context to understand the weight of the moment. They felt it instantly. The image alone was enough to send shockwaves through the MMA world. Two men, standing inches apart, and history staring back at itself.

The faceoff, shared by Championship Rounds on X, confirmed what many thought would never happen again. Jones and Cormier will coach opposite one another on ALF Reality, a Russian-style spin on The Ultimate Fighter that has already made noise by pairing Jones with Nate Diaz last year. This time, the producers went nuclear.

Nearly a decade after their last official clash, the rivalry that once defined an era is back, just in a different arena. Their competitive history is burned into MMA lore. Jones handed Cormier his first professional loss in 2015 at UFC 182. Two years later, ‘Bones’ knocked him out, only for the result to be overturned due to a failed dr*g test. Since then, the rivalry never cooled. And now, in 2026, it has found new oxygen.

This isn’t about belts anymore. Both men are retired from MMA competition. But pride? That’s still very much active. Coaching opposite each other reopens old wounds in a way press conferences never could. Every fighter drafted, every corner instruction, every win or loss becomes a proxy battle. And fans picked up on that immediately.

Adding fuel to the fire, Cormier has already floated the idea of settling things in a completely different setting. Real American Freestyle Wrestling has emerged as a legitimate stage for elite grapplers, and DC didn’t hesitate to plant the flag.

He claimed in a recent video on his YouTube channel, “I’m telling you, Real American Freestyle Wrestling is gonna see me and Jon Jones at some point, and I’m gonna kick his a**, like you would never believe.” With that backdrop, the internet did what it does best, reacted loudly and without filters as we now shift our focus to what the netizens had to say!

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier’s legendary rivalry gets a new chapter as fans react to their ALF Reality face-off

One fan wrote, “Tell me Khabib vs Conor coaching isn’t happening. If I’m UFC I’m trying to get them for TUF ASAP before the Russians do it first. Conor lowkey might want to do it in Russia though.”

That reaction cuts to the heart of the moment. Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier at ALF Reality doesn’t just revive one rivalry, it sets a template. Fans immediately jumped to Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor, another feud frozen in time but rich with unresolved tension. If Russia-based promotions are willing to go where the UFC won’t, the arms race for legendary grudges may already be underway.

Another pointed out, “Jones isn’t a good coach. This makes zero sense.”

It’s a fair critique, even if it’s blunt. Jones’ greatness as a fighter has never translated cleanly into mentorship, according to the fandom. Coaching demands patience, communication, and emotional intelligence, traits fans don’t always associate with “Bones”, with his long list of well-documented troubles outside the cage. Meanwhile, Cormier has built an entire post-fighting career around teaching, analyzing, and developing talent. On paper, DC looks like the natural coach. What do you think?

Someone else chimed in with, “This rivalry will never end.”

And that may be the most accurate take of all. Jones and Cormier aren’t rivals because of wins and losses alone. They’re rivals because their values clash, their paths collided, and neither ever truly let go. Even now, in a reality-show format thousands of miles from the UFC Octagon, their names still spark debate. Some rivalries fade. This one just changes form.

Another fan added, “DC getting 5 mil minimum.”

Money always follows moments, and this is one of them. While official figures haven’t been disclosed, there’s little doubt ALF Reality opened the vault for this pairing. Cormier has leverage. Jones has star power. Together, they guarantee eyeballs. In an era where combat sports increasingly blur into entertainment, this faceoff feels less like nostalgia and more like calculated spectacle.

One fan wrote, “I think right now, DC beats Jones.”

That comment says less about current skill and more about perception. Jones hasn’t competed since his bout against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Cormier, meanwhile, never stopped coaching, wrestling, or staying close to the grind. In a pure wrestling environment, as Cormier mentioned in his YouTube video, the hypothetical suddenly feels less outrageous. As such, maybe some fans sense that shift, and they’re leaning into it.

So, this faceoff wasn’t really about who won in 2015 or what happened in 2017. It was about proof. Proof that some rivalries don’t expire when careers do. ALF Reality didn’t just book two retired champions. It tapped into a rivalry that still breathes. And judging by the reaction, fans aren’t asking whether Jones vs. Cormier still matters. They’re asking how far this next chapter could go and whether it’s truly the last one!