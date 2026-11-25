Jon Jones and Dillon Danis have taken their long-running feud to a new level, with ‘Bones’ allegedly sending the 33-year-old a series of deeply personal insults and threats in a private DM exchange. There was just one problem: Danis did not keep the conversation private. Instead, ‘El Jefe’ leaked the entire exchange, putting Jones’ messages on blast and giving himself plenty of ammunition to fire back.

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The controversial grappler posted screenshots of the private Instagram exchange on X, putting Jones’ messages on blast and firing back with accusations of his own.

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“You told Nina Drama that you used to experiment sexually with other boys growing up. That makes you a f—– homo for life, just so you know, buddy,” Jones DM’d Danis. “Congratulations on another epic loss over at RAF. I hope Logan Paul continues to sue you at least five more years.

“I’m actually going to write Logan now to encourage him to stay on top of your a–, promise. You’re a f—– b—-.”

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Dillon Danis quickly fired back, taking the exchange to another level. The 33-year-old claimed that people close to Jones had told him the former UFC heavyweight champion was gay, while going after Jones’ legacy.

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“People very close to you have told me you’re gay, and I have no problem with that because I’m not an insecure little boy like you,” he wrote back. “I can make jokes like that with Nina because I’m comfortable in my own skin. And let’s get one thing straight: all your wins don’t count. You’re a steroid cheat for life.

“I’d rather lose naturally trying than win by cheating. And for someone who talks so much shit about me, you’ve turned down grappling matches. I’d wrestle you in RAF in a heartbeat. Name the date.”

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Dillon Danis then took the feud into even more personal territory, going after Jones’ marriage and past controversies. He mentioned reaching out to Jones’ wife, brought up allegations surrounding his domestic issues, and referenced his hit-and-run case involving a pregnant woman.

Danis, who rose to prominence through his association with Conor McGregor, has regularly clashed with major MMA names, while ‘Bones’ has built a reputation for firing back whenever he finds himself dragged into a controversy.

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The timing is particularly interesting because Jon Jones recently sparked fresh speculation about a potential return to combat sports. However, ‘Bones’ deleted the post shortly after, leaving fans wondering whether it was just a passing thought or a sign that retirement may not be the end.

But with Dillon Danis now openly feuding with the former heavyweight champion, the possibility of the two finally settling their long-running beef on the mats has suddenly become a lot more interesting.

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Can Jon Jones and Dillon Danis’ verbal feud turn into a one-on-one?

While Jon Jones’ latest message may have come out of nowhere, his feud with Dillon Danis is anything but new. The two have been trading shots for nearly a decade, with ‘El Jefe’ repeatedly questioning Jones’ accomplishments and mocking him over his legal troubles.

The 33-year-old first called ‘Bones’ out for a grappling match back in 2016, but the UFC star never accepted. Jones later suggested that Danis was simply using his name to boost his own popularity.

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“Dude, nothing is going on with Dillon Danis. I think he knows I’m the type of guy to respond, and it’s getting his following up. So, I think that’s what’s going on with him,” Jones told Ariel Helwani in 2019. “At the end of the day, I don’t come out and talk trash about these guys.

“That just came out of nowhere. I feel like I’ve been in this sport for over 10 years now; some guys just like to bring up my name because it looks cool.”

The 39-year-old was also asked about the possibility of facing Dillon Danis in a grappling match but made it clear he had little interest in actually stepping onto the mats with him.

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“I wouldn’t grapple him, but I’d put my foot in his mouth,” he replied.

Dillon Danis has remained active in combat sports, particularly through his appearances on the Real American Freestyle Wrestling mats. Most recently was scheduled to face Colby Covington on November 3 but withdrew from the bout.

Jones, meanwhile, retired last year after spending years at the top of the UFC and had hoped to return for one final fight at the White House. Those plans fell through, and there has been no confirmed comeback since.

His latest post, however, has reopened the door to speculation. If ‘Bones’ really is considering one more fight, a grappling match with the 33-year-old would certainly offer a very different spectacle from a UFC return.

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For now, nothing is official. But after nearly a decade of insults and challenges, and if Jones really wants one more fight, this seems like the perfect time to settle things once and for all with ‘El Jefe.’