Jon Jones and Ilia Topuria’s Manager Teases Unbelievable Announcement After Canceled White House Fight

The upcoming UFC White House event is shaping up to be the biggest card of the year, as Dana White and Co. release daily updates that keep the buzz growing steadily. Three days ago, Dana White shut down all speculation and revealed that the matchmaking has been finalized and will soon announce the “secretive” six fights on the card, which further fuels excitement among fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, the hype hit a bump a few hours ago when UFC CEO Dana White revealed during a live stream that one fight had fallen through. The promotion has not updated the names of the fighters involved, leaving some matchups on the card a mystery. Meanwhile, UFC stars Jon Jones and Ilia Topuria’s manager dropped a bombshell update on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An all night negotiation where I didn’t sleep hasn’t happened in a long time,” Malki Kawa wrote. “When I tell you this story, you won’t believe it. #frm.”

With that latest remark, ‘Bones’ manager once again sparked the buzz. Right now, fans expect stars like Conor McGregor, Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira, and Jon Jones to appear, with their fates set to be revealed this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, UFC officials confirmed that ‘El Matador’s fight against Justin Gaethje on June 14 at the South Lawn is a done deal, perfectly fitting Topuria’s return timeline and Gaethje being American. The timing also aligns with celebrations for Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and America’s 250th anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

But when it comes to Jon Jones, Dana White has repeatedly blocked his participation on the card, citing a lack of trust that the American would provide a straightforward answer.

“If I had to make odds,” White said, “it’s a billion-to-one that I’d put Jon Jones on the White House card.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC CEO tried to block Jon Jones’ appearance, yet Jones recently confirmed he is in “negotiations” with the UFC. However, according to his manager, Malki Kawa, the negotiations with the UFC matchmakers seem to have fallen through. At the same time, the situation remains uncertain, especially after Dana White accidentally posted an update on X, which he quickly deleted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White slips up on title fight count at White House event

“They’re gonna have eight or nine championship fights, the biggest fights they’ve ever had,” Trump said in December. “Every one’s a championship fight, and everyone’s a legendary type of fighter. (White) is actually holding back fights right now for six months, so he can do it for June,” he added.

Imago via Imago

Last year, President Trump told the media that the upcoming White House event would feature 8-9 title fights. Naturally, his statement stirred the UFC official scene, though it kept fan speculation alive. At the time, the UFC held back several title fights. Later, TKO owner Ariel Emanuel clarified that the promotion would include six fights, which it had kept under wraps for weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, on Friday, Dana White posted an image of the card in the “war room,” and the wall in the background revealed two championship icons, hinting that the event would include two title fights. However, Dana White later deleted the post.

Now, the promotion is set to reveal the White House event details soon, and the question is, which fight do you think they might remove from the card? Share your thoughts below.