Jon Jones and Mike Perry Sign 30-Year-Old Fighter Days After Being Axed by Dana White’s UFC

Bryan Battle has surely had a rollercoaster of a week. The 30-year-old was gearing up for UFC 319, only to see the fight collapse before he could even enter the cage. What happened next was even worse: he was cut from the UFC roster altogether by Dana White. But in combat sports, closed doors often lead to unexpected opportunities. And for Battle, that lifeline came from an unlikely duo: Jon Jones and Mike Perry.

Battle’s next step is already set. Instead of sitting on the sidelines, ‘The Butcher’ is diving headfirst into the chaos of Dirty Boxing Championship, a quickly growing promotion co-founded by Perry and later joined in by none other than the former UFC heavyweight champion. DBX has made waves for its anything-goes striking rules and brutal presentation, and the 30-year-old has now been added to the mix.

The promotion has confirmed that he will make his debut at Dirty Boxing 3 on August 29 in Miami, Florida. Taking to their Instagram, the promotion wrote, “Bryan Battle has signed with @dirtyboxing for a fight at 185lbs! 🚨” The event will take place at The Hangar in Regatta Harbour, with Battle scheduled for a middleweight bout under the DBX rule set, which allows elbows, spinning backfists, and Superman punches.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While his opponent has yet to be named, the fight represents the first step in Battle’s post-UFC career. It’s a significant move for a fighter who was once regarded as a long-term fixture in the Octagon. Bryan Battle ended his UFC run 7-1 with a TUF championship, multiple finishes, and two Performance of the Night bonuses.

But weight issues eventually caught up with him, resulting in a third miss last week against Nursulton Ruziboev. That misstep ultimately ruined his run in the Dana White-led promotion before it could reach another level. Now, DBX is giving him an opportunity to flip the script.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Boxing Championship (@dirtyboxing) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Bryan Battle has the opportunity to reintroduce himself to fight fans in a setting designed for fireworks. For Jon Jones and Mike Perry, it’s another statement signing in their mission to turn DBX into a new proving ground. And to make things more interesting, ‘Bones’ also revealed a history-making title fight for the much-awaited event.

Jon Jones’ Dirty Boxing gears up for the first title fight in history

The timing of Bryan Battle’s debut couldn’t be more symbolic, as DBX isn’t just signing names; they’re also about to crown their very first champion. Jon Jones, who stunned the fight industry by taking on the position of promoter after hanging up his UFC gloves, has announced that Dirty Boxing Championship 3 will stage its maiden title fight.

And trust us when we tell you that it is a heavyweight bout that will set the tone for the promotion’s future trajectory. Headlining the card, Jairzinho Rozenstruik will face undefeated Rob ‘The Wolf’ Perez for the first DBX heavyweight title. ‘Bones’ himself described it as a clash of raw aggression and violent intent, offering fans a show that is equal parts chaos and history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The stakes are higher than just a belt; Jon Jones is emphasizing that DBX is not a gimmick, but rather a battleground where careers may be revived and legacies carved. And that is what makes Bryan Battle’s arrival so interesting. He’s not entering a sideshow; he’s entering a league that is quickly establishing its own narrative, propelled by Jones’ vision and Perry’s crazy authenticity.

With Rozenstruik and Perez fighting for gold on the same night as Battle’s debut, DBX 3 feels less like an experiment and more like the emergence of a new frontier in battle. What do you think? Will ‘The Butcher’ impress fans on his debut? Let us know in the comments.