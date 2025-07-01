Jon Jones and UFC World in Awe as Helen Yee Ties the Knot With Famous Longtime Partner

After more than five years of dating, MMA media figure Dave Schmulenson — better known as “The Schmo” — has officially married fellow journalist and longtime partner Helen Yee. Yee, now one of the UFC’s most recognizable interviewers alongside the likes of Nina-Marie Daniele and Megan Olivi, has been a constant presence at both pre-fight pressers and post-fight scrums.

Over the years, she and The Schmo formed a dynamic media duo, covering everything from UFC Fight Night to blockbuster pay-per-views. What began as a professional collaboration soon turned romantic — and in 2023, their relationship reached a pivotal moment. That year, Dave Schmulenson proposed to Helen Yee and shared the engagement on Instagram with a touching caption,

“8.14.23 @helenyeesports said YES… I’m over the (moon). Blessed and grateful to do life with my best friend. I love you sooo much!! Forever.”

Now, nearly two years later, the couple has officially tied the knot. Just a week after UFC 316, they confirmed the news across Instagram and X, revealing they became husband and wife on June 12, 2025. Helen Yee marked the day with a simple post on X, “june 12 2025.”

They also shared a beautiful wedding photo along the ocean shore, where they’re seen holding hands — a moment that caught the attention of UFC legend Jon Jones, who reposted the image to his Instagram story with a message of congratulations. And ‘Bones’ wasn’t alone. The newlyweds quickly received an outpouring of love from across the MMA world. Let’s take a closer look at how fighters, fans, and fellow media members joined in the celebration.

MMA world joins Jon Jones in celebrating Helen Yee and The Schmo’s wedding

For the first time in years, a combat sports couple has taken center stage in the MMA spotlight — reminiscent of the iconic pairing of UFC interviewer Megan Olivi and her husband, four-time title challenger Joseph Benavidez. Although Benavidez is now retired, Olivi remains a beloved figure in the UFC media scene. Just last weekend at UFC 317, the soon-to-be mom was back doing what she does best — conducting backstage interviews while proudly showing off her baby bump.

Naturally, the wedding of Dave Schmulenson and Helen Yee drew attention across the MMA world, including from Olivi herself. Without skipping a beat, she sent her warm wishes in the most heartfelt way, commenting, “YESSSSS! Look at that gorgeous bride! Congrats you two!!!” Joining in, Jon Jones’ business partner and former UFC fighter Mike Perry — now a BKFC star — added his own congratulations, writing, “Congrats @theschmo312 & @helenyeesports“

While Dave Schmulenson (aka The Schmo) and Helen Yee kept their relationship under wraps in its early stages, they eventually made things public in spring 2020. That’s when Yee posted a birthday tribute to The Schmo on his 30th, lovingly referring to him as “love.” From that point on, they’ve been MMA media’s most celebrated couple.

The outpouring of love didn’t stop there. UFC’s legendary announcer Bruce Buffer also shared his blessings with a signature message full of heart, “Wishing you a wonderful life together as you walk down the aisle of love forever!!!” Although The Schmo was once a regular fixture on the UFC scene, his presence has become more sporadic in recent years. Some fans have speculated that Nina-Marie Daniele’s rising profile may have played a role in the shift.

However, one of the most notable moments involving Dave Schmulenson came at UFC 287 — when his lighthearted WWE-style question for Kevin Holland sparked unexpected tension. The question, asking who Holland would hit with a steel chair if he were in WWE, reportedly led to a hotel altercation between Holland and Jorge Masvidal — and allegedly left Dana White less than amused.

Still, The Schmo’s vibrant energy and unmistakable personality continue to resonate with fans and fighters alike. Among those celebrating the newlyweds was UFC standout Mackenzie Dern, who commented, “Congrats you guys!!! Much love and happiness!!!! Looks amazing” British TV presenter Caroline Pearce added to the chorus of praise, saying:

“Huge congrats you guys! You both look stunning! What a cool shirt David! And Helen…so beautiful wishing you a lot of future happiness”

Fans also poured into the comments with excitement and affection. One follower summed it up perfectly with a simple but glowing note, “OMG CONGRATS 😍 You look so beautiful” As The Schmo and Helen Yee approach their one-month wedding anniversary, we send our warmest wishes for a future filled with love, laughter, and lifelong happiness.