Jon Jones Backs Gable Steveson to Overthrow Dagestani Dominance in UFC With ‘Scary’ MMA Transformation

“They are some tough-ass fing people,” Joe Rogan said. “If you think right now about the amount of top-flight talent that comes from Eastern Europe with Russia, Dagestan, and Chechnya, f—ing A, man.” Rogan’s observation rings true. Across combat sports—from kickboxing and MMA to boxing—fighters from Russia and neighboring regions have firmly established themselves among the elite.

Take boxing’s Artur Beterbiev, who comes from the “war-torn” Chechnya—also the hometown of UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. Then there’s UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, both representing the Dagestan region. The list of dominant fighters emerging from this part of the world is truly extensive. In fact, Russians and athletes from the Caucasus Mountains (including ,Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan), who dominate nearly every division largely shaped the current UFC landscape.

This dominance raises questions about the status and future of homegrown American fighters, especially as many of the top-ranked athletes in each weight class now come from various parts of the globe. This topic recently surfaced on the DeepCut with VicBlends podcast, where host asked UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones for his thoughts. ‘Bones’ acknowledged the reality, emphasizing that different countries experience periods of dominance.

Reflecting on past eras, he said, “I feel like I was part of the American wave of champions. Right now, it seems like a lot of the Dagestanis and Russians are having their moment. Eventually, who knows who’s next, but I think fighting has its moments.” Furthermore, when asked about the future of American dominance in the UFC, Jon Jones expressed confidence in 24-year-old former NCAA standout and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. “I think he’s double the athlete that I am, and he’s going to be scary in the future,” ‘Bones’ declared.

Gable Steveson made a name for himself as a dominant force in collegiate wrestling. By age 22, he had already explored opportunities in both the NFL and WWE. Moreover, the Apple Valley native teamed up with Jon Jones last year when he joined ‘Bones’ fight camp ahead of UFC 309 against Stipe Miocic.

Recently, the two-time NCAA star experienced a narrow 5-4 loss in the NCAA finals, ending his remarkable 70-fight collegiate win streak at the hands of Wyatt Hendrickson. Despite this setback, Gable Steveson has nonetheless announced plans for his Octagon debut, though the final decision is still pending approval from Dana White & Co.

Jon Jones’ coach, Gable Steveson, made his UFC debut intentions clear

After exploring multiple athletic avenues, Gable Steveson stepped into the MMA scene last year and got an early feel for the sport by helping Jon Jones fine-tune his wrestling skills. In return, ‘Bones’ gave ‘The Golden Gable’ a firsthand look at the MMA world, sharing techniques and insights from his legendary career. Reflecting on that experience, the former WWE star admitted it lit a fire in him, saying, “After being in that camp with Jon Jones, that definitely put a major spark in me to go out there and do MMA.”

And really, who wouldn’t be motivated to enter the cage after training with someone often regarded as the UFC’s GOAT? Still, at the time, Gable Steveson wasn’t entirely ready to commit to MMA. He remained focused on his wrestling goals and held onto his Olympic ambitions. However, those dreams took a major hit in March, when Wyatt Hendrickson stunned the wrestling world by defeating Gable Steveson in what many consider the “biggest upset” in NCAA history. That loss, which ended Steveson’s 70-match collegiate win streak, marked a turning point in his athletic journey.

Not long after, with his wrestling chapter closing, Gable Steveson shared his MMA aspirations publicly during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I’ve been boxing, I’ve been putting on the gloves, doing jiu-jitsu classes, trying to get ready for an MMA career. The roads just keep opening and I’m just so happy that I can go out there and put on my best performance.” He also revealed that, “I have not spoken to Dana personally. That’s one meeting I would love to have face-to-face. I’ve been waiting a long time to see him.”

So, what’s your take on Jon Jones’ bold prediction about Gable Steveson’s future? Can the former NCAA powerhouse follow in the footsteps of his fellow collegiate legend and make waves in the UFC? Drop your thoughts below.