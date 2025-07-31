Jon Jones Becomes Victim to Misinformation Amid Court Trials but UFC Legend Has His Back

The headlines haven’t been kind to Jon Jones lately. From legal drama to questions about his fighting future, the former UFC heavyweight champion finds himself caught in a whirlwind of controversy.

But this time, it’s not just the law he’s battling. A viral video has sparked claims that Jones was taken down during a friendly wrestling exchange. While the internet rushed to judge, one UFC legend stepped in to set the record straight. And that voice is as blunt as they come, Chael Sonnen.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, ‘The Bad Guy’ called out the ‘Red Corner MMA’ outlet over their viral post about Jones’ impromptu grappling session in Moscow. According to their version, Jones was “surprisingly taken down” by ALF boss Alfredo Auditore during a friendly roll. But Sonnen isn’t buying that narrative. Not one bit.

According to him, “Jon not only comes out on top, and Jon not only comes out with a takedown, but even from a grappling or jiu-jitsu standpoint, MMA standpoint, Jon comes out with a rear-naked choke. This could not have been better for Jon.”

For those who missed it, the clip shows both men lightly grappling. Auditore goes for a trip, then what looks to be a modified far-side knee tap/ankle pick, but Jones immediately defends, spins to his back, and starts locking in a choke. If anything, it’s vintage Jones.

As such, Sonnen continued by stating in his video, “Whoever the editor is for this page, to not know that Jon is the one that scored the takedown coz they even put up a caption. ‘Alfredo gave his back up shortly after’. But it also says prior to that “Alfredo, ALF boss, takes Jon Jones down.” That is fiction. He did not take Jon Jones down. He was taken down by Jon Jones.”

And with that, the UFC veteran reminded everyone exactly why Jon Jones is a “different level of killer… Jon damn sure didn’t take this serious, and he beat him, and he just doesn’t deserve for that to be put out there.” But this defense of ‘Bones’ comes at a time when the fighter’s off-cage life is under the spotlight again, and for all the wrong reasons.

Jon Jones finds himself under scrutiny as trial dates are set for recent legal troubles

Two court dates. One offense. That’s the latest twist in Jon Jones’ legal saga. According to a recent update on X by MMA journalist, Damon Martin, “Jon Jones has 2 court dates coming up for the same offense. Aug. 14 and Sept. 2 are both set as bench trials for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident. The later date also includes an additional charge. Jones’ attorney filed a motion to dismiss for the duplicate charges, but the judge hasn’t issued a ruling yet.”

So, what exactly happened? Reports indicate that back in February, Albuquerque police responded to a crash involving a woman who claimed Jones was behind the wheel before fleeing on foot. In a later call with police, the man alleged to be Jones “appeared to be heavily intoxicated” and made vague threats during the conversation.

Christopher Dodd, Jones’ attorney, came out swinging. In a fiery statement at the time, he claimed, “I have never heard of such a thing. It is truly unbelievable that the police would waste this amount of resources on such a case.”

While the court proceedings unfold, many are wondering if this played into Jones’ sudden retirement from the UFC. Officially, there’s no link. He stepped away in June, vacating the title without fighting Tom Aspinall for unification. But as always with Jones, nothing is ever just black and white.

With legal clouds looming and critics closing in, Jones finds himself in yet another fight, this time for his legacy. And while the courts will have their say, voices like Chael Sonnen’s remind fans that ‘Bones’ isn’t just a headline; he’s still one of the greatest to ever do it.