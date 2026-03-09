Jon Jones isn’t taking the UFC White House news well. This comes in the wake of UFC 326, where the full main card for the June 14 event was officially revealed. Alex Pereira is set to face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title in the co-main event, while Ilia Topuria will headline the card for the undisputed lightweight title against Justin Gaethje. Absent from the lineup, of course, was Jones, who wanted to face ‘Poatan.’ Still, the real blow came later.

“Never ever ever ever, which I told you guys a 100,000 times, was Jon Jones even remotely in my mind to fight at the White House,” the UFC CEO told reporters, adding, “Yes, very fair [to say he’s retired].”

The announcement appeared to strike a nerve with the former heavyweight champion, who fired off a series of now-deleted tweets on X. Things then took an even stranger turn when he went live on Instagram. In the brief footage, Jones was seen lying in bed in a dark room, muttering “f—king gas” and “I’m so pissed off,” venting his frustration.

“So all of this negotiating was complete bulls—t,” he had previously tweeted. “Is that what you want me to agree to publicly? I’m released from the UFC?!!”

“Man, how f—king painful.”

“Laying in my bed, wrapping my head around this perception. All I can think is how f—king painful.”

“And then the other half of me’s like, but is it really though?”

Jon Jones celebrates his victory over Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

It’s also worth noting that previous reports revealed that Jon Jones has been dealing with arthritis in his hips. He even admitted that he is eligible for hip replacement surgery—something Dana White highlighted on Saturday while addressing questions about Jones’ potential involvement on the card. The UFC CEO didn’t deny that the promotion had spoken with Jones at some level regarding a possible spot on the lineup.

According to Ariel Helwani, however, the UFC was seriously trying to add Jones to the White House card. However, the plan ultimately fell through because the two sides couldn’t reach a financial agreement. Regardless, when ACD MMA shared the clip from Jones’ latest Instagram Live on X, it quickly sparked concern among fans.

Jon Jones is branded mentally disturbed

Despite being considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jones doesn’t have the best reputation. This led one fan to consider a harsh reality. The user posted: “Dude is so mentally disturbed it’s really sad tbh.” In 2021, shortly after his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, Jon Jones was arrested in connection with domestic violence. During the arrest, Jones told the officers to “hurt me and kill me”.

Meanwhile, another fan suggested everything was Jones’ own fault. “Bro overplayed his hand and regretted it instantly lol,” the fan commented. ‘Bones’ Jones was once offered $30 million to face Tom Aspinall in a title fight, but he refused the offer. So, while Jones continues to make big claims about fighting, when it comes down to brass tacks, he prices himself out.

The concern wasn’t limited to Jones’ health. “Stay off the roads if you’re in New Mexico,” the user warned people. In 2015, Jones crashed his car in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which left a pregnant woman with a broken arm. Jones fled the scene before returning to get cash from the car. However, he managed to avoid jail time in the case after pleading guilty.

The following fan had the same concern and the same warning. “New Mexico residents, PLEASE lock your doors,” the user commented. In November 2020, Jones successfully chased off a person attempting to break into his car with a shotgun at his Albuquerque home.

However, not everyone was concerned about Jones’ bizarre behavior. One user predicted: “He’s gonna get outta that contract & make BANK fighting Ngannou on Netflix.” Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, was recently released from his contract with PFL. And he has previously asked for a fight against Jon Jones.

It appears Jon Jones has gone off the rails because of the disappointment of missing out on the White House card. But is that really the case? Or is it his way to remain in the headlines?