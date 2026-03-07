Jon Jones Brags About His “Dirty” Cheating Against Daniel Cormier While Recalling Iconic UFC Rematch

Jon Jones stands as one of the biggest names in MMA history, but controversy has long followed his career. Over the years, several opponents have accused the former UFC champion of “cheating” or using questionable tactics inside the cage. Fighters like Daniel Cormier and Quinton Jackson have repeatedly criticized Jones, claiming he sometimes relied on illegal or unethical techniques to gain an edge. Interestingly, Jones has now admitted to being a cheater while sitting directly in front of ‘DC’.

Recently, the two rivals faced each other again on ALF Reality. On the show, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier coached opposing teams and guided their fighters against each other. The reality show dropped its first episode yesterday, where they also sat together for an interview in the same room, surrounded by young fighters, adding another tense moment. During the discussion, Cormier revisited the decade-old brawl with ‘Bones’ at a stare-down.

UFC rivalry heats up as Jon Jones talks cheating against Daniel Cormier

“When Jon Jones and I had a press conference, he head-butted me,” said Daniel Cormier. “These guys fight. I slapped his face and grabbed him. He and his manager, they double-teamed me. That’s how we went. When we fell off the cage, when we fell off the stage, the UFC grabbed me. I fell backwards. He fell.”

His manager then kicked me, this guy’s brother. They jumped me on the ground. This is how we… this is how. His manager, him and his manager. Do you want to be a part of a guy like this? Dirty, cheat like this. Jump two guys with one. It’s bullshit. It’s bullshit. They jumped me.”

Then, Jon Jones admitted to promoting cheating.

“Listen, boys, if you’re not cheating, you’re not trying,” Jon Jones responded to ‘DC’.

Here, Cormier also revisited the infamous August 4, 2014, brawl during the post-UFC media day press conference for UFC 178, reigniting the tension between the two rivals. The rivalry escalated when, after the usual stare-down, Daniel Cormier shoved Jon Jones’s neck, and Jones punched him.

Both fighters fell back, and UFC officials rushed to the scene, but by then it was already too late, as the duo had begun swinging and grappling.

Even now, as Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier sit in the same room giving interviews, the deep-seated tension between them remains. It even resurfaced recently when ‘Bones’ called Cormier and went on a slurred rant.

Jon Jones’ slurred remark sparks Daniel Cormier to bring up UFC cheating

When ALF Reality first dropped the episode featuring Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier’s third meeting, fans thought the duo could finally put their past behind them and start a new partnership. However, shortly after, both fighters took to social media to throw jabs at each other, criticizing one another’s character, which quickly escalated the rivalry.

Then, Jon Jones pushed things further during his appearance on RED CORNER MMA, where ‘DC’ lashed out, calling him a “d–khead” for refusing peace. At the same time, ‘Bones’ blamed Daniel Cormier for keeping the rivalry alive to benefit himself. Daniel Cormier, however, did not hold back and responded directly to Jones.

“Why would I want that? Look, man,” Daniel Cormier stated while on The Ariel Helwani Show. “I don’t harbor the emotion of the past that I did with him. I really don’t. But we spoke negatively about each other’s families. We had a nasty, nasty thing. He cheated constantly. I don’t have to let him off the hook and be his friend.

That would just be me going, ‘Everything you did is good.’ It’s not. It just wasn’t good. So yeah, I can be cordial. I can work alongside you. I can do my thing. But I don’t have to be your friend. I’m a man. It is what it is.”

Even though neither is ready to forgive the other, how do you see the rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier playing out? And honestly, do you think they will keep it alive, or is ‘DC’ actively keeping it going to benefit himself? Share your thoughts below.