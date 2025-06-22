Jon Jones Breaks Silence on UFC Retirement, Promises “The Best Is Yet to Come”

The King has left the Octagon. Jon Jones, widely regarded as one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history, has officially retired from mixed martial arts. The announcement came just hours after UFC CEO Dana White stated at a press conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, that Jones had called the organization and affirmed his decision to step away permanently. But is it really true? Well, Jon Jones has finally broken his silence on the news.

Jones broke his silence after White’s statement, posting a touching message on X (previously Twitter). “Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC. This decision comes after a lot of reflection,” he wrote.

He further added, “From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport… I’ve faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable.” ‘Bones’ praised his coaches, supporters, and the UFC before concluding with the vow that “the best is yet to come.”

Jon Jones’ decision comes amid mounting tensions and extended delays. Fans waited a long time for a unification fight between him and interim champion Tom Aspinall, but it never came to fruition. Despite recovering from injuries and defeating Stipe Miocic in November, Jones stayed distant from discussions.

Dana White even assigned him a two-week deadline earlier this month. The clock has now run out. His exit signals the conclusion of a chaotic but remarkable career. He was the UFC’s youngest champion, having dominated two generations of the best light heavyweight competitors before moving up to heavyweight and winning gold in 2023.

His record is incredible—28 wins, one loss by disqualification (in a fight that he was winning), including victories over Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. However, his legacy has always been divisive, formed as much by failed dr*g tests, legal issues, and feuds with UFC leadership.

With the heavyweight championship vacated, Aspinall, who last fought and defeated Curtis Blaydes by knockout, is now the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. The Briton had boldly claimed he would retire Jones without even fighting him. As fate would have it, he was right. And now, he has issued a new statement after the former champion has hung up his gloves.

Tom Aspinall releases his first statement as the new UFC heavyweight champion

When the news broke, Tom Aspinall did not gloat; instead, he looked ahead. With Jon Jones retiring and the heavyweight title legitimately his, the Briton addressed the fans personally. “It’s time to get this heavyweight division going. An active undisputed champion,” he wrote on Instagram. The long wait, the stalled division, and the back-and-forth with ‘Bones’ are all behind him. Aspinall is eager to give the division the momentum it has been missing.

He’s earned this moment. His decisive win over Curtis Blaydes was about establishing that he belonged at the top. The prior injury loss against Blaydes left unfinished business, which Aspinall did not let linger. With an 8-1 UFC record, the Brit has constructed a resume that stands on its own, even without the long-awaited battle with Jones.

Now that he has absolute control of the title, he is refocusing attention on what is most important: active champions and real competition. What happens next is unclear, but the possibilities are stacked. For now, Aspinall does not need to confront anyone yet. For the time being, simply showing up and being prepared puts him ahead of the previous champion. The belt is in good hands, and it is finally moving again.