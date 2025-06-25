Jon Jones Breaks Silence on Legal Trouble as Viral Police Footage Addressed in Deleted X Post

Jon Jones has finally declared that his days as a UFC fighter are over as he bids adieu to the promotion. He had been making headlines for retiring before facing Tom Aspinall in a heavyweight unification bout. But that chapter of his career was quickly overshadowed, as ‘Bones’ once again found himself surrounded by a concerning legal issue. One that has now taken another twist.

The Albuquerque Journal has reported that a woman has accused Jon Jones of allegedly fleeing the scene of a car crash on February 24th. Police have since questioned the woman, who maintains that the former heavyweight champion was behind the wheel and even called her from the scene. According to the report, officers noted that the man involved, believed to be Jones, made “allusions to violence,” on the call, though they withheld confirming his identity. This was followed by an in-person inquiry by the police.

Jones, during the inquiry, revealed that he had called the woman 13 times and also sent text messages. But he never admitted to directly driving the car or being involved in the crash. He has also been summoned by the court to appear on June 24th (as per MMA Fighting) for a bond arraignment and for further proceedings related to the misdemeanor charge. However, the Albuquerque Journal revealed body cam footage on their YouTube channel where they allegedly talked with ‘Bones’, and some conversations were exchanged.

The former two division champ upon this issue has also reacted to this concerning issue on a deleted X post, writing, “Whoever, was on the phone with me first, his timestamp has been different. By the time I was aggressive on the phone, it was a completely different conversation. I was already paranoid, and on my defensive state.” He also followed it up with another series of posts on X, adding, “I’ve been crying, I’m okay with that, I’m alive.”

Further details may help clear the fog a little more. However, from Jones’s tweet, it seems there have been some conversations between him and the Albuquerque police that may have ended badly. But that’s not all. The former two-division champion’s attorney has described this as the “strange” and most “unwarranted” case of his entire career.

Jon Jones’ lawyer questions the Albuquerque Police Department over the ongoing legal case

Jon Jones has been dealing with legal issues ever since he rose to prominence in the UFC. ‘Bones’ was also involved in a similar case back in 2015 when he collided with a pregnant woman’s car before his scheduled title defense against Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson at UFC 187. Following an internal inquiry, the UFC stripped him of his 205 lbs belt. However, this time, his lawyer, Christopher Dodd, claims that the former champ has been baselessly framed.

Dodd released a statement on Monday, “As Jon’s lawyer, I am stunned by the Albuquerque Police Department’s decision to charge him in this new case. In the thousands of cases I have handled in my career, I have never seen a case as strange and unwarranted as this one.”

Along with that statement, Jones’ lawyer also revealed that ‘Bones’ was not even driving the car when the incident happened on February 24th, claiming that the woman, the accuser, had tried to frame the UFC star in a false case. He added, “Jon was not driving that night; he wasn’t in the car. It appears that an intoxicated woman used a false allegation against Jon to avoid being arrested for DWI, and the police fell for it.”

As Jon Jones has been summoned by the court, more details related to the case are expected to be revealed. Until then, it’s hard to say what truly happened, and for now, all we can do is stay tuned.