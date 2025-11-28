Jon Jones Brutally Claps Back at Daniel Cormier as Chechnya ‘Concern’ Sparks Thanksgiving Drama

Jon Jones has the ability to make a lot of noise without throwing a single punch, and this Thanksgiving weekend was no exception. While most of MMA is looking forward to the Christmas season, Jones’ name has resurfaced. But not because of a bout announcement, rather because of where he chose to spend the holiday and who noticed. But it wasn’t the trip itself that caused the stir, but rather the reaction it elicited from someone who never misses an opportunity to poke him.

When Daniel Cormier learned about Jones’ latest trip abroad, the hostility that had been festering between them for years resurfaced instantly. Their rivalry may be retired inside the cage, but outside of it, one small comment is still enough to light everything up again. And this time, ‘Bones’ made sure the last word hit just as hard as the ones that came before.

Jon Jones hits back at Daniel Cormier for questioning Chechnya trip

Daniel Cormier did not tiptoe into it; he went straight for the pressure point, placing his jab under a photo of Jones eating Chechen food.

“Why is Jon Jones not with his family on Thanksgiving?” It wasn’t loud or theatrical, but it was classic Cormier. His question gained traction because of their shared history and the years of silence that followed.

And well, ‘Bones’ answered his own style, quick, sharp, and personal. He responded via X,.

“Imagine a man getting his a** kicked… and years later he’s still pondering how I spend my holidays. Brother, that’s not concern, that’s a long-term rental. Utilities included,” Jon Jones tweeted.

It was a typical Jones line, reserved just for the man who still looks for fire between the two. And the timing of the resurgence of this feud made it all louder. Jones was not in Colorado or Albuquerque; he was in Chechnya, firing weapons, celebrating birthdays, and appreciating Ramzan Kadyrov’s hospitality.

The visuals alone were enough to spark debate due to the international reputation of the Chechen leader, but ‘DC’ had no interest in politics; instead, he went right for the personal angle, knowing just which thread would make Jones bite. ‘Bones,’ however, did what he always does when the world questions his decisions: he shrugged off the ethics, laughed off the criticism, and maintained his belief that none of it affected him.

In fact, when fans raised concerns about Kadyrov, he dismissed them with a zipped-mouth emoji and referred to him as “a great host,” emphasizing that he wasn’t there to moralize; he was there to indulge, train, celebrate, and enjoy being treated like royalty. And if the former UFC double champion still has issues with Jon Jones, ‘Bones’ is all geared up to settle things. In fact, he has already teased an imminent trilogy with Daniel Cormier.

Jon Jones confirms a trilogy in a different sport

While Daniel Cormier fires shots from Instagram comments, ‘Bones’ appears more delighted than angry, almost motivated by the rivalry resurrected. Instead of intensifying the drama online, he channeled it somewhere unexpected. When a fan brought up the possibility of a trilogy with ‘DC,’ Jon Jones nonchalantly admitted that he’d already been approached about it, not in MMA, but on the mat.

And his response was almost immediate. He wrote, “I said absolutely. Let’s see what comes of it. 3–0.”

It’s a straightforward reminder that their competitive thread never really frayed. Cormier hasn’t fought since 2020, and Jones hasn’t competed since early 2023, yet their names continue to circle each other anytime either one moves.

A charity grappling fight removes all of the usual baggage—no belt, no commission, no pressure—leaving only two rivals in the same place for the sake of it. If it happens, there will be no need for buildup. History speaks for itself. For Jones, it’s an opportunity to shut ‘DC’ up again. On the other hand, Cormier must make a decision: engage one last time or let the rivalry stay where it is. In any case, the door reopened suddenly, and ‘Bones’ did not hesitate to pass through it.