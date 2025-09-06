Jon Jones Catches Fans Off Guard With 3-Word Message to Francis Ngannou on 39th Birthday

Francis Ngannou turned 39 this week, but he didn’t do it quietly! The former UFC heavyweight champion let fans in on the fun with a social media post that perfectly captured his playful side. Wearing a comically tiny birthday hat, he blew out a candle not with a breath, but with a sharp jab that looked more like training than partying.

The caption was a mix of self-deprecating humor mixed with disbelief at the passing years as he wrote on Instagram, “Surviving another year and officially turned 39. I can’t believe I’m turning 40 next year. Wish to have a bigger hat for my 40 though.” But what truly set social media buzzing wasn’t Ngannou’s punchline. It was the reply from a man many fans never expected to see there: Jon Jones.

Jones, Ngannou’s longtime “what if” rival, dropped just three words: “Happy birthday, King.” Simple, direct, and loaded with history. After all, ‘Bones’ and Ngannou never fought inside the Octagon, despite years of speculation and chatter. Reportedly, UFC politics, timing, and stubborn negotiations left the dream fight in limbo.

Jones eventually retired earlier this year, without ever facing Francis Ngannou or interim-turned-undisputed champion Tom Aspinall. The decision drew criticism, with many fans and fighters questioning whether Jones walked away too soon. ‘The Predator’ hasn’t been shy about voicing those doubts either.

During a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, he confessed, “Maybe that was his own maneuver of negotiation. Retirement doesn’t mean anything. If he decides tomorrow that he’s fighting, then that retirement is void. It means nothing.” So when Jones appeared under Ngannou’s birthday post, fans couldn’t help but read between the lines. Was this just a classy gesture? Or a hint at something more? Let’s take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans left in a frenzy as Jon Jones’s birthday message to Francis Ngannou raises eyebrows in the MMA world

One fan wrote, “Wholesome Jon Jones.” It’s rare to see Jones praised for humility, especially after years of drama. Yet here, the simplicity of his comment stood out. For a fighter often accused of arrogance, the word “wholesome” felt like a surprising but fitting choice.

Another fan replied, “The first heavyweight you ducked.” Brutal, but not without context. Many still believe Jones avoided Francis Ngannou during the UFC’s prime window to book the fight. The jab at Jones carried the sting of unfinished business. What do you think?

Someone else admitted, “Haven’t been a fan of Jones lately tactics but this is class act. Respect.” That sentiment sums up the divided legacy of Jones. His exits, controversies, and career moves may frustrate many, but moments like these remind people of the respect he still commands.

Another reaction read, “Bro I did not expect u here.” That surprise was echoed by countless others. Jones has been unpredictable in both his fighting career and online presence. To see him pop up in ‘The Predator’s comments added a layer of curiosity

However, one fan quipped, “Say that to Tom.” A sharp reminder that Jones never faced Tom Aspinall before retiring. While others shifted the focus back to Ngannou with, “Congrats Francis enjoy your day. I still can’t believe how you were robbed versus Tyson Fury,” indicating that ‘The Predator’ remains the people’s champion, the man who nearly toppled a boxing giant!

As such, Jon Jones’ three words may have been short, but they spoke volumes. For some, they showed humility. For others, they reopened old wounds about fights that never happened, against Ngannou and against Tom Aspinall. Now, the question lingers: was this just courtesy, or the faint echo of a rivalry that refuses to die? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!