Jon Jones Caught in Lie as Retirement Twist Exposed by Dana White at UFC 317

Jon Jones received a lot of distasteful words from the fans on social media for apparently avoiding the fight against Tom Aspinall, as the 28-1 legend retired not too long ago. However, the former two-division champion had had enough of the trolling from the fans and decided to drop a bomb, claiming that he had already made his intentions clear about retirement after his last fight at UFC 309.

“I was retired last November,” Jon Jones recently wrote on X. Moreover, the consensus GOAT of the UFC also mentioned how Dana White and Co. tried to change his mind even after he announced his retirement to the head honcho, but that did not come to fruition. ‘Bones’ added, “I was told 1000 times to just reconsider and just give it more time. That’s the truth.” After UFC 317, White attended the post-fight presser, which has become rare over the past few months, and shared his side of the story about the debacle with Jones.

First of all, the reporters told Dana White about the Olympic gold medalist, Gable Steveson, who’s been seen engaging in MMA training with Jon Jones and his coaches in Albuquerque. The UFC CEO was astonished to learn that and even took a slight dig at ‘Bones’ in response to the reporter’s question. Moreover, he also denied Jones’ claims about getting pressured by the promotion, but other than that, the 55-year-old didn’t really add too much to that claim.

“Jon Jones is training? Holy s–t! That’s news to me. Wasn’t he on the reality show in Thailand or something?… I didn’t know Jon was training,” Dana White stated on the UFC 317 post-fight presser. “That’s not true… I don’t know [what to say]. I’m telling you the truth. Believe who you wanna believe.”

Before retiring, Jon Jones fought two times in two years, which has led many fans to be convinced that he’s retired for good now. But a fellow 2-time UFC champion has come out to claim that the GOAT may just surprise everyone and return to action in the future. Here’s what he had to say.

Israel Adesanya believes Jon Jones will be back

Well, Jon Jones had retired in the past and came back to fight again. And Israel Adesanya claims this retirement could be like one of those in the past. ‘The Last Stylebender’ believes there’s a lot to gain for Jones if he decides to come back, since the discussion surrounding a fight against Tom Aspinall, which did not happen, caused quite a stir in the MMA world.

Insinuating that there’s more to Jon Jones’ retirement, Israel Adesanya said, “I think he’ll come back. I think he’ll come back. It’s the drama of it. … This is all just. What do they call it now, the kids call it? Rage baiting. It’s working,” to Ariel Helwani. The former 2-time middleweight champion even defended Jones regarding the accusations of putting the heavyweight division in limbo. “I don’t agree with the fact holding up the division. I’m like, Tom defended the belt. That’s a defense on his book. Let the division keep moving, and now it moves forward,” ‘Izzy’ added.

Well, Dana White and Jon Jones have had disagreements in the past, and the head honcho’s recent dismissal of the former champion’s claims could be another one. But it appears that the 55-year-old does not want to talk about the details in public, as we wait to see how Jones responds to White. Nevertheless, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.