Jon Jones Cautions Ilia Topuria of Hurdles in Chasing UFC Greatness

At UFC 317, Ilia Topuria has a date with destiny. In a post on X, when his lightweight title clash with Charles Oliveira was announced, ‘El Matador’ wrote, “Charles, my apologies in advance… I’m just fighting for my dreams.” While he was originally aiming for a chance to take on Islam Makhachev, the Dagestani champion vacated the title in pursuit of his own quest to secure the welterweight crown.

Now, as the MMA sphere gears up for one of the most anticipated bouts of the year, one man has come out with a surprising message for Topuria. Jon Jones, the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, is no stranger to dominating the sport. But what comes after the hype and the gold? ‘Bones’ had an interesting perspective on the challenges a fighter can face in their journey towards greatness!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jon Jones gives Ilia Topuria a reality check on what it takes to “continue being a UFC champion”

During a recent appearance on DeepCuts with VicBlends on YouTube, Jones was asked, “You said Ilia too bro, do you think anybody has an answer for that guy?” Before we get to Jon Jones’s response, let’s pause for a second. Ilia Topuria is currently undefeated in the UFC and boasts an over-all record of 16-0 in his MMA career. He became the first Georgian champion in UFC history when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 in the second round and captured the featherweight crown.

His first defense? It came against Max Holloway at UFC 308. The result? ‘El Matador’ managed to become the first man to crack ‘Blessed’s legendary Hawaiian chin as he knocked him out with a vicious combination in the third round. And according to Jones, this is just the start. ‘Bones’ shared, “I say time will tell, time will tell. One thing that I know from experience, being in the sport for so long that it’s difficult to win the belt, it’s more difficult to live the lifestyle of a UFC champion and continue being a UFC champion.”

While Topuria may have vacated his crown, he still lives the lifestyle of a champion. And that’s where the trouble begins, as Jones further stated, “The fame and the press and the money and the girls and the alcohol, and all of it, just doubles down on you and very few people can handle it. That’s all.” Jones spoke with the weight of scars. He’s walked the tightrope between greatness and chaos for over a decade. UFC gold? He’s had plenty, as he holds the record for most title fight wins in the promotion.

via Imago MMA: UFC 298-Volkanovski vs Topuria Feb 17, 2024 Anaheim, California, USA Ilia Topuria before fighting against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Anaheim Honda Center California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20240217_gav_sv5_170

But with that came DUIs, suspensions, failed drug tests, and courtroom battles that nearly ended his career. Even at the peak of his dominance, Jon Jones often found himself in trouble out of the cage longer than inside it. His own story reads like a cautionary tale for any rising fighter chasing the lights, the titles, and the legacy.

And maybe that’s why he decided to warn Ilia Topuria of the dangers that stand in his way. UFC 317 may be the night where ‘El Matador’ gets another belt wrapped around his waist. But the real test begins once the lights fade. In fact, there have also been rumblings of concern about Topuria choosing to part ways with his long-time coaches ahead of this crucial fight!

Topuria’s coaching change ahead of UFC 317 questioned by Ray Longo

Ilia Topuria, undefeated and undaunted, is on the cusp of a career-defining moment. But he won’t be doing it with the team that brought him here. Instead, he’s reportedly parted ways, at least temporarily, with longtime coaches Jorge and Agustin Climent. A bold move or a risky gamble?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Topuria’s new training setup is in Madrid, at his own gym. While the split from the Climents has been called “amicable,” the decision has raised eyebrows. Daniel Cormier even came out and stated that he believes the Climents helped mold Topuria’s unbeaten streak, and should still be part of the journey. Even for just a short stretch.

And now, Ray Longo, no stranger to coaching champions himself, has backed up the former ‘champ-champ’. In a conversation on the Anik & Florian podcast, Longo confessed, “I’m going to agree with Cormier, too. That coach can come in for one or two weeks and, I’m not saying make a big difference, but can hold to what they were doing.”

The veteran head coach has seen fighters climb to the top, only to switch gears just when they need to the most steady they’ve been in the entire careers. And that’s what bothers him as he continued, “Everybody makes this decision after they’re already on the top for a while, you know what I mean? Would he have made that decision as he was coming up when he really needed the guy? That’s where I get a little salty with this.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To wrap things up, Topuria may be riding high, but storm clouds can roll in fast at the top. From Jon Jones’ haunting reflections on fame to Ray Longo’s grounded concerns over coaching changes, one thing is clear: this isn’t just another title fight. It’s a fork in the road.

Will Ilia Topuria rise and prove he’s built for more than just the spotlight? Or will he discover, like so many before him, that greatness is as much about what happens outside the cage as in it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!