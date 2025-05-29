Jon Jones Claims Ilia Topuria & Dustin Poirier Have Nailed Down the ‘Most Underrated’ MMA Technique

MMA is a complex discipline that can take a lifetime to master. Still, some UFC fighters have become true specialists— Conor McGregor with his precision, Charles Oliveira with slick submissions, Alex Pereira with world-class kickboxing, and Khabib Nurmagomedov with dominant wrestling. But Jon Jones stands out as the most well-rounded, showing complete development over more than a decade. However, the GOAT didn’t hesitate to give Dustin Poirier and Ilia Topuria their flowers for setting themselves apart from the rest of the roster.

‘The Diamond’ has been in some brutal wars, always showing grit and pushing through every round. His striking, using distance, clean boxing, and perfectly timed shots, has been a highlight of his game, outclassing names like McGregor, Holloway, and Gaethje. The same goes for ‘El Matador.’ While Ilia Topuria hasn’t yet gone through a five-round war, his ability to cut off the cage, find the chin, and land with serious power has made him a thrilling spectacle every time he steps in.

However, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones pointed out that their use of the jab has been a true game changer, not just in their individual fights, but as a testament to striking mastery in the UFC. He believes their sharp boxing fundamentals have consistently set up big moments and turned the tide in their favor. Jones also expressed that he hopes to see the sport evolve with more fighters developing those kinds of high-level skills.

During the DeepCut with VicBlend Podcast, Bones said, “I’ve always said that one of the most underrated techniques in MMA is the Jab. The basic jab man, the fighters that utilize their jabs, guys like Ilia, guys like Poirier. Some of our better boxers. They appear to be light years of current MMA fighters because, really, what it boils down to is the jab. The jab sets up everything. And, I would love to see the future of our sport lean into the boxing more.”

Jones is right here! Poirier and Topuria have showcased some of the cleanest boxing in the UFC. Their jabs are sharp, no doubt, but their style leans heavily on hooks and powerful exchanges. Both guys thrive in the pocket, mixing precision with raw power. And since we’re talking jabs, you can’t leave out former middleweight champ Sean Strickland. ‘Tarzan’ arguably has one of the best jabs in the game, using it masterfully in high-level matchups against Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.

That’s an amazing compliment coming from the man, arguably considered the greatest fighter on the planet. But what about the fighter ‘Bones’ thinks is the most overrated? Well, there are plenty of candidates who could make that list, but any guesses? Let’s take a look.

Jon Jones subliminally names Colby Covington as the most overrated fighter

Jon Jones has been part of many intense rivalries throughout his career, none more famous than his bitter feud with Daniel Cormier, a rivalry that still burns to this day. While that clash was settled in the Octagon with two unforgettable fights, both of which saw ‘DC’ fall short, the tension never fully died. But another rivalry that’s flown under the radar is the one between Jones and Colby Covington. The bad blood between them might not be as personal, if not more.

Both were friends and teammates during their college days at Central Community College. They were even roommates, but their relationship turned sour back then. That tension carried over when they both entered the UFC. There have been countless times when ‘Chaos’s outspoken nature has blasted Jones’s personal and professional life, and the two never miss a chance to throw verbal arrows at each other.

This time is also the same when Jones, in his conversation at DeepCut with VicBlend Podcast, said, “I could say his name, but it’s really just because I don’t like him. Saying his name gives him clout, which I also don’t wanna do. His initials are ‘CC’, and he’s a total d——–. If you watch the sport, I think people will know who I’m talking about.”

It’s a no-brainer that Jones is referring to Colby Covington here. What’s interesting is that despite all the bad blood with Cormier, ‘Bones’ still sees the former 170 lbs title challenger as the one he holds the most grudge against. It looks like their dispute was always destined to stay personal. In a way, it mirrors ‘Chaos’s beef with Jorge Masvidal.

That being said, do you think Jones’s praise for Dustin Poirier and Ilia Topuria as the most successful boxers is fair? Also, do you agree with the heavyweight champion saying Colby Covington is the most overrated fighter in the world? Please let us know your thoughts by commenting below.