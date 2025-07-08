Jon Jones Clears “Spider Webs” From Home Gym as Fans Rejoice Over UFC Return

Jon Jones is back, or at least, he’s cracking the door open. Just two weeks ago, Jones stunned the MMA world by announcing his retirement. The decision meant Tom Aspinall, the interim heavyweight champ, would now be recognized as the undisputed titleholder. That storyline alone had enough drama but with ‘Bones’, nothing is that simple.

In a recent Instagram post that sent MMA fans into a frenzy, the former two-division UFC champion filmed himself welcoming his training partners back. And then, came the reveal as ‘Bones’ shifted his focus to the door of his home gym. As the metal door rolled up, the first thing Jones said was, “Spider webs.” The room, filled with dusty gear and still silence, looked untouched.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect, or more suspicious depending on how you look at it. After his retirement made waves in the MMA sphere, Jones stoked the fire by later revealing on social media, “Just re-entered the testing pool, that lasted for about two weeks, figured we’d keep everyone’s options open.”

View this post on Instagram

That post followed his reaction to President Donald Trump’s shocking July 4th announcement of a potential UFC fight on the White House lawn to celebrate America’s 250th birthday in 2026. Jones simply wrote, “Fighting at the White House?”. While fighters usually need to sit through a six-month testing window after returning from retirement, the UFC can grant exemptions.

Fans begin their celebrations as Jon Jones opens the door to a potential return to the Octagon

One fan wrote, “One more time champ!!!” Jon Jones may be 37 now, but he remains one of the most dominant forces the sport has ever seen. With his title unification bout against Tom Aspinall remaining the biggest ‘what if’ in recent memory, the door’s now cracked and fans want it kicked open!

Another fan added, “We’re so back” Short and sweet, this line captured the collective sigh of relief from fans who thought they’d seen the last of ‘Bones’. In an era where retirements rarely stick, this feels like a classic Jones fake-out. And his gym reopening video only fueled that belief. What do you think?

Aimed at the naysayers in the comment sections, one fan wrote, “Everyone can leave nasty comments, but Jon Jones is an amazing soul, and fighter.” While some fans continue to bring up Jones’ long list of controversies, this supporter focused on his legacy. With a 28-1 record and titles in two divisions, there’s no denying Jones’ greatness inside the Octagon. And for many, that’s more than enough.

This fan laid out the perfect storyline as they claimed, “Jones vs Aspinall at the White House. America 250, England vs USA. Aspinall finishes Gane and Almeida and gives old man bones some much-needed “tape study” time 🫡 Jon vs Tom doesn’t see 3 rounds” With Tom Aspinall now ruling over the heavyweight division and indicating his intentions to fight multiple times in 2025, it just might be enough data to entice Jones back to the cage. And the idea of a USA vs. UK showdown in front of 20,000 fans on the White House lawn? Pure cinematic gold. If it happens, it could be the most historic UFC event ever staged.

And finally, one fan laid out their dream fight writing, “Pereira vs Jones WHITE HOUSE !!” While the matchup between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones was speculated upon for a while, it never came to fruition. But if the White House is the venue and ‘Bones’ wants to come back, the Brazilian knockout artist just might be the challenger to welcome him back! After all, why not shoot for one of the most hyped-up matchups possible for two massive names in the sport?

Whether it’s a calculated tease or the first step toward an epic return, Jon Jones has everyone watching again. From dusty gym doors to cryptic posts about the White House, the former champ knows how to stir the pot without saying much at all. And now, with fans dreaming of Aspinall, Pereira, and historic showdowns on presidential lawns, the question becomes, who will be standing across from Jones if he decides to cut his retirement short? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!