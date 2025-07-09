Jon Jones’ Coach Gordon Ryan Issues Fiery Birthday Message to High School Teacher

Gordon Ryan didn’t just turn 30; he turned the spotlight back on a grudge 15 years in the making. The BJJ star and Jon Jones‘ coach used his birthday to respond to a former high school assistant teacher, Mrs. Duane, who had prophesied he’d be bankrupt by now.

So, instead of balloons and cake, Ryan launched a public roast, naming her directly and posting her yearbook photo among photos of his multimillion-dollar projects. To say the least, he did not hold back. “She told me when I was 15 that I was an ‘idiot that will be broke by the time I’m 30,'” Ryan wrote in the caption.

He then revealed how he had marked his calendar for this very moment. “Fast forward 15 years, and I’m in the top 1% of earners, top 1% of wealth, own multiple 7-figure businesses, and actually just today transported 3x her yearly salary in merchandise for my new academy.”

The 30-year-old, who is well-known for his domination in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, is not just showing off his mat skills anymore. With an estimated net worth of $50 million and multiple lucrative sponsorships, including a seven-figure deal with FloGrappling, his financial empire is just as powerful as his grappling.

“I wonder if she’s still an assistant teacher s— talking kids,” he added, refusing to give up on the lady who he believes sought to diminish his potential early on. It’s typical Gordon Ryan, unapologetically outspoken, excruciatingly honest, and always eager to transform a personal victory into a public spectacle.

The caption may have ended with “F— you, C—, and have a great day, everyone,” but the message was clear: this birthday wasn’t about cake; it was about closure, vindication, and a little payback served cold. Whether you love the brutal honesty or think the approach is over the top, one thing is certain: Gordon Ryan is not the type of person who forgets.

And he is definitely not someone you should bet against either. Ryan has achieved quite a lot already, but there’s still no stopping him now. In fact, Jon Jones’ grappling coach recently shared footage of his first official Kingsway Jiu-Jitsu pro class.

Gordon Ryan shares a sneak peek of his first official professional class

Before delivering his scathing birthday message, Gordon Ryan had given fans plenty to talk about. Just two days earlier, he shared exclusive footage of his new Kingsway Jiu-Jitsu headquarters’ first pro class. Ryan saw this as more than just another training session; it was the beginning of a goal he had been working toward for years.

Ryan, along with long-time mentor John Danaher, has finally found a home base after hopping between locations following the Danaher Death Squad. What began in Puerto Rico and later came to Austin under the New Wave name has found a permanent home at Kingsway. Elite names such as Luke Griffith, Helena Crevar, and Oliver Taza trained in sync under Ryan’s supervision in the first class.

The setup may be new, but the message is the same: Gordon Ryan builds to last. The academy is more than a facility; it serves as the basis for a new era. And based on the tone of everything he’s shared this week, it’s clear that he’s not only teaching but also proving that no one else writes his story.