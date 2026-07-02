Jon Jones Comes Clean on Viral GOAT Clip After Alex Pereira’s Loss

Alex Pereira’s failed attempt to create UFC history revived one of MMA’s most heated debates—and somehow also managed to drag Jon Jones into the spotlight. However, ‘Bones’ has cleared the air after many fans assumed he mocked Alex Pereira following the Brazilian’s knockout loss at UFC Freedom 250.

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Shortly after Alex Pereira failed in his bid to become the UFC’s first-ever three-division champion, the former heavyweight champion posted a video of himself wearing a GOAT chain. And as expected, the clip quickly went viral, with fans interpreting it as a sly dig at ‘Poatan,’ especially because many had believed that a win over Ciryl Gane would have pushed Pereira ahead of ‘Bones’ in the GOAT conversation. But now Jon Jones claims that wasn’t the case at all.

“I wish Alex all the best,” he told Red Corner MMA. “After my brother died, Pereira came out and had a moment of silence for my brother. I respect that very, very dearly, and after the fight, I made a video that went pretty viral where I was just making a look with a GOAT necklace on.

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“I felt as if that felt like an attack at Alex, and I hope he sees this interview because I want to say here that I meant no disrespect to Alex in that.”

For the unaware, Jon Jones was referring to UFC 320, when Alex Pereira postponed his planned callout to ‘Bones’ after reclaiming the light heavyweight title. Instead, ‘Poatan’ asked the entire arena to observe a moment of silence following the passing of Jones’ brother, Arthur, who passed away aged 39.

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Because of that gesture, the former heavyweight champion says he would never intentionally disrespect Alex Pereira.

“A lot of people were saying before the fight that if Alex wins, he is the greatest of all time,” he added. “My little video after Alex’s loss was a message towards all my haters.

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“It wasn’t directed towards Alex; I want to make that really clear that I have nothing but respect for Alex.”

But to be fair, you cannot blame fans here. Because right after Alex Pereira’s failed bid to become the first-ever triple champion in UFC history, Jones didn’t take to X to show support for ‘Poatan.’ Instead, he followed up his GOAT chain footage with a congratulatory message to Ciryl Gane instead.

“Congratulations to the new heavyweight champion,” Jones tweeted. “Gane, you looked great out there tonight.”

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So, it’s no surprise that this only fueled speculation that he was taking shots at Alex Pereira. But now, as per the new revelation by ‘Bones,’ it was a message poorly misinterpreted, and he has nothing but respect for ‘Poatan.’ However, that respect did not stop him from criticizing the Brazilian for making one big mistake at UFC Freedom 250.

Jon Jones reveals the key reason behind Alex Pereira’s big defeat on his heavyweight debut

Jon Jones believes the former two-division champion made a critical error heading into the biggest bout of his career. Having successfully moved from light heavyweight to heavyweight himself, ‘Bones’ claims Alex Pereira simply gained too much size for a fight against someone as quick as Ciryl Gane.

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“I feel like Pereira, he came in too big,” Jon Jones said. “I think he would have been better off fighting around 230, 235, keeping that speed. I feel like his power would have possibly translated over.

“But in the fight, you just saw him; he was waiting. He was second-guessing things, he was questioning things, and that’s one of the worst things to do in a fight.”

And whether one considers him the UFC GOAT or not, there is no denying that Jon Jones is one of the best to listen to when the conversation is about moving divisions.

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‘Bones’ spent nearly three years transforming his body before making his heavyweight debut in 2023, as he defeated both Ciryl Gane and Stipe Miocic, while ‘Poatan’ was still competing at light heavyweight less than a year before his heavyweight title fight at UFC Freedom 250.

So, seeing the Brazilian fight, Jones believes that the increased weight may have slowed Alex Pereira down at the worst time. In fact, he was also speaking from some serious experience.

“When you’re out there in front of your opponent, and you know the moves, and you know that, s—-, throw that punch, throw that kick, go for that takedown, and you just, you just don’t,” he added. “You find yourself up there watching instead of doing. And I’ve had it happen to me many times in practice, and I felt like that’s what happened to Alex.

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“He never really got his ball rolling. Ciryl Gane came at him, southpaw stance was also, I think, challenges Pereira. He was fast, he was powerful, he’s unorthodox, and it was the perfect storm for Pereira. And he didn’t survive it.”

Having shared the Octagon with ‘Bon Gamin’ and previously been linked to a superfight with Alex Pereira, ‘Bones’ believes he has a unique perspective on the matchup. Even though ‘Poatan’ is still firm that the main cause of his defeat is none other than the poor officiating by Herb Dean.

And while fans may never see Jon Jones and the Brazilian fight, the former heavyweight champion made it clear that any perceived disrespect during UFC Freedom 250 was directed at his critics, not ‘Poatan.’