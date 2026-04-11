Jon Jones Confirms Retirement Status After ‘Lowball’ Offer and White House Snub

Jon Jones has addressed his future once more, and his message signals the definitive end of an era for one of the sport’s most dominant and controversial figures. For a fighter who defined a generation, the end didn’t come with a final bell, but with a contract dispute and a feeling of disrespect. After months of speculation over the UFC’s White House event and his contract status, the former two-division UFC champion has now announced his retirement from fighting.

“My gloves are hung up,” Jon Jones told Red Corner MMA. “I’m telling you things. You’ve got business Jon Jones. No more fighter Jon Jones—the businessman, you know what I’m saying?”

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The announcement comes right after a turbulent period in which ‘Bones’ fought hard for a spot on the historic White House card, only to be left off completely. What followed was a public disagreement with Dana White, with Jon Jones claiming he was offered a deal that didn’t reflect his value.

“My team and I were actually negotiating with the UFC for that fight,” Jones had stated on X. “Real negotiations. I even came down from my original number, and what was I offered in return? I was lowballed.

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“If the UFC truly feels like I’m done, then I respectfully ask to be released from my contract today.”

For a fighter of his stature—widely regarded as one of the greatest in MMA history—that looks to have been the tipping point. Once that door closed, so did his motivation. Instead of continuing negotiations or seeking another fight, Jon Jones chose to walk away entirely.

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There is also a physical reality behind this decision. At 38 and dealing with ongoing issues such as arthritis, the cost of continuing likely began to outweigh the benefits. Even when asked about competing in other formats such as bare-knuckle boxing, ‘Bones’ swiftly dismissed the idea: he simply does not want to take any more damage.

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“I don’t think I can do it,” the UFC legend told Yoel Romero when he suggested Jones book a bare-knuckle fight. “I don’t want to get punched.”

Now the focus is on what happens next. From business ventures to appearances in other combat sports, the former UFC heavyweight champion appears to be ready to take on a new role outside of the cage. In addition, he will also remain a part of Gable Steveson‘s team to help him achieve MMA success despite Daniel Cormier asking the Olympian to get rid of ‘Bones.’

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Gable Steveson backs Jon Jones as his MMA coach

The next chapter, interestingly, isn’t entirely detached from fighting. Even when he steps away from competition, Jon Jones finds ways to stay connected to the sport—and that connection runs straight through Gable Steveson.

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‘Bones’ is more than just a former champion hanging out at the gym. For Steveson, who is slowly building his transition into MMA, he is a key member of what the Olympian considers to be the “perfect” team. And that belief hasn’t wavered, even with outside noise.

Daniel Cormier publicly questioned whether Jones’ presence could hold Steveson back, citing his past controversies and unpredictable nature. However, the Olympic gold medalist believes such a narrative does not reflect reality. If anything, he sees something radically different—discipline, experience, and unmatched mentorship.

“My relationship with him is everything,” Gable Steveson told MMA Fighting. “I don’t think he does [get enough credit]. I think a lot of people overshadow [his abilities] with a lot of things, with just fighting and a lot of the things he has going on.

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“His mentorship is the best thing that we can have. He’s the best fighter of all time, leading a new guy to maybe be that person also. It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity, and I’m all ears. I’m a sponge. Just soaking in all the knowledge that I can.”

Imago March 4, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 4: Jon Jones prepares to fight Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Las Vegas, NV USA – ZUMAp175 20230304_zsa_p175_246 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

He further doubled down on how good a coach the former UFC heavyweight champion really is.

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“He’s perfect,” Steveson added. “He’s everything you want in a coach. He shows up on time. He’s ready to work. He’s ready to work overtime, also. So the narrative of him being not there, his ego’s there — it’s non-existent with him.”

Steveson’s defense of Jones paints a picture of a mentor who has compartmentalized his public persona from his coaching duties, offering the Olympian a side of the MMA legend the public rarely sees. And in a sport where transitions are rarely effortless, having that kind of guidance may be Jon Jones’ most important contribution yet—even if it comes outside the Octagon.