Jon Jones Confronts Driver During Heated Roadside Exchange in Albuquerque

Jon Jones appears to have had yet another controversial run-in with a civilian, this time on the streets of his hometown. Last night, the former UFC heavyweight champion was involved in a road rage incident in Albuquerque, N.M., the details of which were shared by an Instagram user, Bryan Beltran, in a clip online.

Beltran claimed he was driving his Nissan 180SX close to Central Avenue and Eubank Boulevard when he was nearly “hit three times” by a black Ford SVT pickup. Beltran initially revved his engine to alert the driver of the truck, but he came close to getting hit twice again.

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So, Beltran “flipped him off” before pulling into a nearby parking lot. Meanwhile, the clip showed the black truck following him into the parking lot, as Jon Jones climbed out of the black truck to confront Beltran. Jones walked up to Beltran with one of his hands in his pocket as Beltran expressed his frustration at Jones.

“What bro? What are you trying to get into?” Beltran told Jones as the former champ approached him. “You’re almost f—ing hitting me, bro.”

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“You gotta calm down, bro,” Jones responded to Beltran. “You gotta relax yourself, bro.”

Jones then flipped him off and walked back to his car. Beltran claimed he didn’t know Jones was driving the truck, but once he stepped out, he was immediately aware of who he was dealing with. Despite the incident, Beltran claimed he has “no hate or hard feelings” towards Jon Jones. However, he suggested Jones needs to take some driving lessons since he nearly hit Beltran three times.

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“Hopefully, soon [I’ll] make another video where we can maybe shake hands and ‘squash the beef’ lol,” Beltran added in captions of his clip.

Imago March 4, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 4: Jon Jones celebrates his victory over Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Las Vegas, NV USA – ZUMAp175 20230304_zsa_p175_268 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

This incident is part of a larger pattern. In 2012, Jones was arrested for DUI after crashing his Bentley into a utility pole. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DWI, paid a fine, had his license suspended for six months, and avoided jail time.

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In Albuquerque itself, Jones was arrested for aggravated DWI in 2020 along with negligent use of a firearm, open container, and no proof of insurance. Police found him with a half-empty bottle of mezcal and a gun in the vehicle, and he blew over twice the legal limit.

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He pleaded guilty and received four days of house arrest instead of jail. Not to mention, he was involved in a few other hit-and-run cases in Albuquerque, where he resides. Regardless, since the Instagram post, Beltran has provided an update on the incident.

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Bryan Beltran issues an update regarding the road rage incident with Jon Jones

Since Beltran shared the video, he has been getting comments about Jones’ background, suggesting he could never beat Jones in a fight. Beltran addressed such comments in an update in the post itself.

“All of you with [Jon’s] m—t in your mouth relax,” Beltran wrote. “It ain’t that deep. I know he was a world champion, and no, I don’t think I could beat him in a fight lol. But [as] I said, he should still be more careful. Being famous or trained doesn’t matter when it comes to someone pulling a trigger.

“Anything can happen. And like I said, I don’t carry and didn’t try anything, so I’m not someone to worry about. So take a break from hopping on his s—t.”

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Jon Jones retired from UFC and MMA last year. Although he tried to make a comeback on the UFC Freedom 250 card, UFC CEO Dana White maintained that the former two-division champion was never in consideration. Notably, though, Jones claimed he was approached for a fight against Alex Pereira and was offered $15 million for it.

Regardless of whether Jon Jones currently fights in the UFC or not, he appears to have major issues on the road. His repeated DUI, DWI, and hit-and-run incidents further paint him in a bad light. This latest incident adds another chapter to the fighter’s troubled history outside the octagon, leaving his public image further complicated.