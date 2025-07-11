Jon Jones Confronts Jail Critics as Second Intimidation Charge Comes to Light

Jon Jones has always lived in the spotlight, most times for his dominance in the cage, and other times for the chaos outside it. But now, while he has ignited whispers of a return to the Octagon, the former UFC champion finds himself caught in another storm. One that mixes courtroom headlines with online blowback.

It all started with a fan on X throwing a jab by stating, “You should be locked up”. Jones didn’t dodge the comment. Instead, he fired back with, “Instead of wasting your life energy wishing I was in jail, maybe use it to leave your mark on the world. Try inspiring somebody. Just a thought.”

So what exactly is going on with ‘Bones’? According to a post shared on Instagram by MMA Fighting, “Online records and court officials confirmed to MMA Fighting that a second case was filed against Jon Jones on June 30 with the same charge for leaving the scene of an accident, but this criminal complaint also featured a second charge for Use of Telephone to Terrify, Intimidate, Threaten, Harass, Annoy or Offend.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The charges trace back to a February night in Albuquerque, New Mexico, earlier this year. Police responded to reports of a car crash and found a wrecked white sedan. Inside sat a woman, reportedly under the influence and not fully clothed. She told officers Jon Jones had been the driver. But by the time they arrived, he was allegedly gone. That was the first charge, but the storm has continued with the latest update on the situation.

AD

That’s where the phone call comes in. The woman called Jones while police were still on the scene. Officers say the man on the line, who refused to confirm his identity, sounded slurred and intoxicated. Then, he reportedly began making threats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Fighting (@mmafighting) Expand Post

According to the report, Jones allegedly stated to the officer who made the call, “My brothers, they k— people for way less. They slit throats. They’re the most evil people you’ll ever meet. Guess what, you won’t be the first guy this year that I’ve threatened, swear to God. You’d be the second one.” Still, Jones is reported to have pleaded not guilty to the initial charge. He’s now scheduled for a bond arraignment on July 24, with a bench trial set for August 14.

Jon Jones’ career has always danced on the edge. Inside the cage, he’s one of the greatest to ever do it. Twenty-eight wins, just one loss, and championship gold in two divisions. But outside the cage? It’s been a minefield. As such, Jones may have silenced a fan online, but the legal noise around him is only getting louder.

Yet, despite the legal hurdles in his way, the former champion recently sent rumbles in the MMA sphere when he seemingly changed his mind on his decision to retire just 2 weeks after hanging up his gloves. And his plans for a return? They may involve the Presidential residence!

Jon Jones sets his eyes on a White House return as legal troubles hang over the former champion

Could Jon Jones make his comeback on the White House lawn? It’s starting to look that way. After President Donald Trump announced plans to host a UFC event at the White House as part of America’s 250th birthday celebrations, Jones made his move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 37-year-old didn’t sit back and watch. “Donald made his announcement on the morning of the Fourth of July, I called the UFC headquarters that very same afternoon,” he wrote on X. “I’ll just leave it at that. America! Now that tickles my pickle.”

For Jones, this wasn’t just about making history inside the cage. “For me, it’s about the opportunity to represent America at the White House,” he explained. “I don’t care who I fight that night. I found my reason why—that’s what I needed, something that was more than money.”

And the UFC brass is already dreaming big. Speaking on the Full Send Podcast, Dana White recently declared, “We will absolutely, positively put on the baddest card of all time.” He confirmed that Jones had already re-entered the UFC’s testing pool, step one for any fighter looking to compete again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Conor McGregor has also shown interest in the White House card, White didn’t hesitate when asked about the dream headliner. The answer? Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, the fight everyone thought had slipped away with ‘Bones’s retirement.

In the end, Jon Jones’ story has never followed a straight path, full of greatness, yet shadowed by controversy. Now, as courtroom drama unfolds and fan skepticism rises, he’s plotting a return on the grandest stage imaginable: the White House lawn. It’s a bizarre crossroads, legal trouble on one side, potential legacy-defining glory on the other.