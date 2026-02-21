Jon Jones’ Controversial Teammate Puts UFC Comeback in Limbo After Loss at Houston Event

During his active UFC days, Jon Jones was surrounded by many controversies that definitely affected his legacy. But despite a dark background, ‘Bones’ still achieved greatness inside the UFC Octagon. For that reason, the Albuquerque native is still considered one of the GOATs of this sport. But that fortune isn’t for everyone, as Jones’ teammate couldn’t get close to that dream.

The former two-division champion’s ex-teammate Cody East has been on a quest to get back into the UFC. The 37-year-old heavyweight has been performing well on the local circuit, hoping it earns him another shot in Dana White’s promotion. With that aim, ‘The Bullet Train’ also stepped inside the Houston-based promotion, Fury FC 116 cage, believing a win over another prospect would bring him closer to that call. Unfortunately, the New Mexico heavyweight lost via unanimous decision against Joel Faglier.

Jon Jones’ ex-teammate’s UFC dream crushed after latest Fury FC defeat

“I’ll keep beating all their prospects until they let me back in,” East said, according to Koat Action News, before the fight. “I want to be the world champion. I don’t have to fight. I have a good career, a good job. But I don’t want to look back when I’m 50-some years old and wonder what if I had bet on myself to go all the way.

If there’s one weakness I have, it’s going for the kill too early. So, being patient, picking my shots, and enjoying the whole process of the fight. Eventually, you have to sign me, right? If not, I’ll just keep beating people,” East added about getting back to the UFC.

For the unversed, Jon Jones and East used to train at Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque under legendary coach Greg Jackson. While they are friends, East debuted on the undercard of UFC 197: Jones vs. Saint Preux, where he lost to Walt Harris. After ‘The Bullet Train’s first UFC fight, he lost his next fight against Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 96, and the promotion released him soon after.

Later, the New Mexico native became involved in multiple criminal controversies. During that period, his relationship with ‘Bones’ began to sour. At one point, it even seemed like the two fighters were headed toward an all-out beef. However, that animosity faded as East struggled to find his way back to the UFC.

Now, as Cody East’s chances of fighting again in Dana White’s promotion look increasingly slim, there are other avenues where he can still build a name for himself.

Alternative paths for Cody East’s career

Right now, the UFC is definitely the marquee platform for MMA fighters to prove themselves. Even so, the market has given rise to other captivating ventures where fighters can go and build fortune and fame. So, as Jon Jones’ ex-gymmate’s dream of fighting at the Apex-based promotion looks less possible, he can definitely explore other endeavors as well.

First, ‘The Bullet Train’ already seems to be performing in boxing shows such as Burque Brawl and showing decent skills. In that case, the former UFC fighter could try his hand at the bare-knuckle side of things, which is booming right now. Other than BKFC, which has backing from Conor McGregor, there are platforms like Gamebred FC, founded by Jorge Masvidal, where the 37-year-old could showcase his skills.

If Cody East wants to stick with boxing, then Misfits Boxing undercard events could genuinely have space for him, especially considering he comes from a well-known camp and has a history of fighting in the UFC and other organizations as well.

That said, what do you think East's career will look like from here? Will he finally find his way back to the UFC, or carve out a new path elsewhere?