Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier Let Slip Russian TUF Pay After $5K Argument

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier’s eternal rivalry found a new platform at The Ultimate Fighter’s Russian spinoff, ALF Reality Show. However, it’s been a matter of intrigue how much the showmakers paid the former champs to become coaches for Season 3. Well, both ‘DC’ and ‘Bones’ have finally disclosed the amount following an argument over a $5000 wager.

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During the first episode of the season, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones apparently placed a personal bet of $5000, which the winning coach would receive. So, after ‘DC’ defeated Jones’ team in the final episode, he started demanding the money in a cheque with Bones’ signature on it. At first, the 38-year-old seemed reluctant to sign the cheque, stirring an argument between the two rivals. At that moment, the former UFC heavyweight champion revealed that the makers paid him a million dollars to join the show, seemingly implying that paying ‘DC’ wouldn’t be a problem.

“Jon, you got your checkbook?” Cormier said. “And I want you to sign, Jon Jones.”

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“Hey, check this out,” Jones replied. “I don’t know how much ya’ll made to be out here. But I made a million dollars.”

In response, Daniel Cormier also unveiled his payment of $800K, which he was willing to return to the makers if Jones paid him the $5K bet money.

“Ay, Jon, give me my money,” Cormier added. “Hey Jon, give me my money. Tell ALF Reality that they can have all of their money back. I just want your $5000. Your $5000 is enough for me. Hey Jon, Imma give ALF Reality back the 800,000 dollars, and I would just take your five.

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“I want Jon Jones’ money, and if he doesn’t give me the 5000 dollars, then it just further shows who he is. Five grand. Made a bet. I would’ve paid him.”

Honestly, it was expected that the ALF Reality Show would pay the UFC’s greatest rivals a hefty amount to run their latest season. And by looking at the compensation, it won’t be a stretch to say that both Cormier and Jones would be happy. However, it seems the Russian makers of this show went all out with their expenditure.

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Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier got into it over a $5,000 bet 😭🗣️ Jones: “I got cash.”🗣️ DC: “No, that might be cash you got here. I want a check and I want you to sign it.” pic.twitter.com/4GK4n5Xkgv— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 1, 2026

For those who don’t know, Nate Diaz once demanded a $200K pay rise to continue the Season 2 show after it erupted into chaos following a scuffle with Jones’ Russian teammate. In that case, the showmakers seemingly paid a higher amount based on the athletes’ star power, which both Jones and DC had for their latest show.

Now, as Daniel Cormier triumphed in the Ultimate Fighter-equivalent show in Russia, there’s a chance that the new chapter of their rivalry could be on a freestyle wrestling mat.

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Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier could eventually face off in a wrestling match at RAF

At the Real American Freestyle’s 9th spectacle, Jon Jones joined his protege Gable Steveson, who made a stellar debut by dominating Alexandr Romanov to win the bout via tech fall. The former UFC two-division champion looked proud watching the 25-year-old make a statement. However, Bones’ former UFC opponent, Chael Sonnen, who was on interviewing duty at the event, asked him whether he, as a former champion wrestler, would be interested in competing in the RAF.

“I love you guys, and I miss you guys,” Jones said. “I would absolutely love to wrestle with you guys.”

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With that statement, Jones didn’t disappoint those who want to see him clash under freestyle rules. Also, ‘Bones’ competing at RFA isn’t completely restrictive of his existing UFC contract, though he would need to seek special permission from the top brass. But if he somehow forays into a freestyle wrestling bout, Daniel Cormier could be the favored dance partner.

In fact, Daniel Cormier has already shown interest in a freestyle wrestling showdown with Jones and has already threatened him with a 10-0 score. So, what would be a more satisfying ending to their ALF rivalry than a wrestling match to settle it once and for all?